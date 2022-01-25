Lucknow Super Giants Mentor & BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir said on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. The former opener took to social media to announce his positive result, urging everyone who had come into contact with him to get tested as well.

It is noteworthy that the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain was recently selected as the mentor of the new IPL franchise, the Lucknow Super Giants, for which he has been conducting daily interviews.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for COVID today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested. #StaySafe," Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

The 40-year-old has featured across 54 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20I matches in total. He was part of both the World Cup-winning teams in 2007 and 2011, respectively.

Gambhir announced retirement from all forms of cricket in 2018 following which he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. He won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from the East Delhi seat.

Image: PTI