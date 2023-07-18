Lucknow Super Giants Post Major Update On KL Rahul's Injury: 'We've Cried And Waited'

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is considered one of the most talented and versatile batsmen in the country. He made his international debut for India in December 2014 in a Test match against Australia in Melbourne. Since then, he has represented India in all three formats of the game - Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Apart from his batting skills, Rahul has also kept wickets for the Indian team in limited-overs cricket and has also captained the side on several occasions.

3 things you need to know

KL Rahul is currently undergoing rehab at NCA

Rahul suffered an injury while playing for LSG in IPL 2023

He underwent surgery in the UK in May

LSG provides a major update on Rahul's injury

Indian cricketer KL Rahul, currently on the sidelines due to a thigh injury he suffered while representing the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023, is working hard to make a comeback to the national team. The Lucknow Super Giants took to Twitter on Monday to share a video of Rahul putting in the effort at an indoor practice facility.

The captain of the LSG sustained the injury during a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1. Rahul suffered the injury while chasing a ball in the outfield during the second over and had to leave the field limping. This was the same match in which RCB's former captain Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir got involved in an altercation.

Following a successful operation on May 9 in England, Rahul began his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

KL Rahul made significant contributions for India in the previous cycle of the World Test Championship, scoring 636 runs in 11 matches at an average of 30.28. He registered two centuries and two fifties in 21 innings, with his highest score being 129. However, Rahul injured himself a month before the WTC final this year and missed out on playing for his team.

