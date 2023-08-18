Lucknow Super Giants Posts A Rare Photo Of Gautam Gambhir Laughing His Heart Out

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir will reportedly leave Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Gambhir will be the next to leave the franchise after a major exit in the form of head coach Andy Flower. Justin Langer has been appointed the new head coach of Lucknow, while former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has joined the backroom staff as a strategic consultant.

LSG shares rare photo of Gautam Gambhir

The official Twitter handle of Lucknow Super Giants uploaded a rare picture of their mentor Gautam Gambhir on the micro-blogging platform, owned by billionaire Elon Musk. In the photo, Gambhir could be seen smiling. LSG shared the post with a caption that read, "Time traveller moves a chair." Gambhir is known for his serious demeanour and is seldom seen smiling like in the picture shared by the Lucknow-based IPL franchise.

Time traveller moves a chair



GG: pic.twitter.com/gPL9dd42nr — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) August 18, 2023

The potential homecoming of Gautam Gambhir to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has stirred widespread speculation ever since reports of his parting ways with LSG emerged. The former Indian cricket luminary is said to have engaged in prolonged discussions with KKR's management, hinting at a reunion.

Gambhir's leadership legacy with the Kolkata Knight Riders remains noteworthy. Throughout four seasons with the franchise, he provided stability as the team's captain while consistently topping the runs chart. The pinnacle of this tenure arrived in 2012 when, under his guidance, KKR clinched their inaugural IPL championship. His leadership prowess continued to shine in 2014, leading KKR to their second IPL victory.

Recognized for his knack for delivering pivotal performances in high-stakes situations, Gambhir's role was pivotal in India's triumphs in major tournaments. Beyond his prowess on the cricket field, he is lauded for his philanthropic endeavours and outspoken stance on pertinent social issues. Presently, he wears the hat of an active politician, aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

