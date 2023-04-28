Lucknow Super Giants Race To Second Spot Of IPL 2023 Points Table, Defeat Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants registered a massive win over Punjab Kings as they defeated Shikhar Dhawan's team by runs. Batting first, Lucknow posted a massive 257 runs which happens to be the second-highest score in the history of the IPL. Despite a valiant effort from Atharva Taide the home side failed to get on the track and submerged to their fourth loss this campaign.

Earlier, the Lucknow batting lineup stood tall to the challenge posed by the Punjab bowlers as the likes of Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis ran riot on a surface which offered help to the batsmen.

Both Mayers and Stoinis registered their half-centuries respectively as a hapless Punjab bowling unit looked out of ideas.

In the chase, KL Rahul's bowlers struck at regular intervals as they unsettled the Punjab batsmen on regular occasions. Except for Taide, everyone failed to live up to the expectations as they never looked comfortable in the chase.

Atharava Taide batted well for 66 off 36 balls, his maiden fifty plus score in IPL, but the likes of Liam Livingstone (36 off 22) and Sikandar Raza (23 off 14) could not stay long enough to put pressure on the opposition. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan lasted only two balls on his return. Young pacer Yash Thakur was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/37 in 4 overs.

It was LSG's fifth win in eight matches while Punjab Kings suffered their fourht loss in eight games. At 152 for four in 15 overs,Punjab were striking at more than 10 runs per over but task of getting another 106 runs from the last 30 balls was beyond the reach of even Livingstone and Sam Curran (21 off 11).

Besides being the second highest total in IPL history, it was also the highest of the season.

Mayers went on the rampage in the Powerplay before Stoinis 40) effortlessly collected boundaries at will to help his team set a massive target. The other important contributions came from Ayush Badoni (43 off 24) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19). Back to lead Punjab after three games, Dhawan opted to field but his bowlers were all over the place on a belter of a track.

Barring Rahul Chahar, all the other six bowlers leaked more than 10 runs per over. The usually frugal Arshdeep Singh leaked 54 runs in four overs and Kagiso Rabada gave away 52 runs in four overs although he had two wickets to show for his efforts.

The total was also the highest of the season and six runs shy of 263, the highest ever total in IPL history achieved by RCB back in 2013 when Chris Gayle played his epic 175-run knock.

LSG skipper K L Rahul (12 off 9) was the only batter, who could not make use of ideal batting conditions. He was dropped on the first ball of the match off debutant Gurnoor Brar but could not make it count.

Mayers looked in menacing tough from the get go as he smashed Arshdeep for four boundaries in his opening over. He started with a gorgeous drive through point before using his long levers to target the long on and deep mid-wicket region, collecting seven fours and four sixes in total.

Such was his confidence and he took a couple of strides forward to dispatch Rabada just over his head.

After Mayers fell inside the Powerplay, Stoinis and Badoni shared an 89-run stand off only 47 balls to maintain the momentum created by Mayers.

Stoinis played some breathtaking strokes in his belligerent knock that included five sixes and half a dozen boundaries.

Innings Break!



72 from Stoinis

54 from Mayers

45 from Pooran

43 from Badoni@LucknowIPL put up a mammoth total of 257/5 on the board.



Scorecard - https://t.co/6If1I4omN0 #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/gA9r66lddP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2023

Read More: Sanju Samson On Verge Of Equalling Rohit Sharma's Elite Record Against MS Dhoni

Punjab will now face Chennai Super Kings while LSG host the Royal Challengers Bangalore on the 1st of May in IPL 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings Impact Players: Prabhsimran Singh, H Brar, R Dhawan, M Rathee, M Short

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Players: D Sams, K Gowtham, P Mankad, M Wood, A Mishra

With inputs from PTI