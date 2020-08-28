LUX Vs CZR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Luxembourg T20 Tri-Series Live

Luxembourg is all set to square off against the Czech Republic in the first match of the Luxembourg T20 Tri-Series. The match between the two sides will be played at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground, Walferdange on Friday, August 28 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our LUX vs CZR Dream11 prediction, LUX vs CZR Dream11 team and LUX vs CZR preview.

LUX vs CZR live: LUX vs CZR Dream11 prediction and preview

Apart from Luxembourg and the Czech Republic, Belgium is the third team featuring in this tournament. Coming to the LUX vs CZR match, the teams last faced each other in September last year in the Continental Cup and it was Czech Republic who won the match by a narrow margin of 3 runs. Luxembourg will be looking to make use of the home advantage and open their campaign with a win. On the other hand, the Czech Republic will look to once again trump their opponents and start the tournament with a win.

LUX vs CZR Dream11 prediction: LUX vs CZR Dream11 team, squad list

LUX vs CZR Dream11 prediction: LUX vs CZR Dream11 team: LUX squad

James Barker, Scott Browne, Marcus Cope, William Cope, Mohit Dixit, Reinhardt Heyns, Saransh Kushretha, Pankaj Malav, Advyth Manepalli (wicket-keeper), Joost Mees (c), Mohd Dilshad, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats, Girish Venkateswaran, Vikram Vijh, Tony Whiteman

LUX vs CZR Dream11 prediction: LUX vs CZR Dream11 team: CZR squad

Abul Farhad, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Shripal Gajjar, Kyle Gilham, Honey Gori, Siddarth Goud, Vojtech Hasa, Hilal Ahmad, Edward Knowles ( Captain /Wicketkeeper), Kushalkumar Mendon, Naveed Ahmed, Sumit Pokhriyal, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Surya Rengarajan, Sudesh Wickramasekara

LUX vs CZR Dream11 prediction: LUX vs CZR top picks

Girish Venkateswaran

Vikram Vijh

Sabawoon Davizi

Honey Gori

LUX vs CZR match prediction: LUX vs CZR playing 11

LUX vs CZR match prediction: LUX vs CZR playing 11: LUX

Girish Venkateswaran, Advyth Manepalli, Vikram Vijh, Tony Whiteman, Joost Mees, Mohit Dixit, James Barker, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats, William Cope, S Kulshretha

LUX vs CZR match prediction: LUX vs CZR playing 11: CZR

Sabawoon Davizi, Honey Gori, Sumit Pokhriyal, Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles, Hilal Ahmad, Kushalkumar Mendon, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed, S Wickramaskera, A Farhad

LUX vs CZR Dream11 team

LUX vs CZR match prediction

As per our LUX vs CZR match prediction, CZR will be favourites to win the match with a strong side on paper.

Please note that the above LUX vs CZR Dream11 prediction, LUX vs CZR Dream11 team and LUX vs CZR top picks are based on our own analysis. The LUX vs CZR Dream11 team and LUX vs CZR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Luxembourg Cricket / Twitter