Luxembourg T20 Triseries CZR Vs LUX Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

Czech Republic will square off against Luxembourg in Match 2 of the Luxembourg T20 tri-series 2020 on Saturday, August 29. The CZR vs LUX live match will be played at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground in Walferdange and it will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Here are all the details regarding how to watch the CZR vs LUX live streaming, where to watch Luxembourg T20 triseries live in India and where to catch CZR vs LUX live scores.

CZR vs LUX live streaming: Luxembourg T20 triseries preview

Czech Republic and Luxembourg will face each other in the second match in a row in two days time after the two teams clashed in the tournament opener on Friday. In the first game, it was Luxembourg who emerged victorious over the Czech Republic by 63 runs based on D/L method. Luxembourg would like to continue with the winning momentum while the Czech Republic will look to avenge their defeat. Both teams are set to compete with Belgium later on in the day.

CZR vs LUX live streaming and Luxembourg T20 triseries live in India

Fans can watch the CZR vs LUX live streaming and Luxembourg T20 triseries live in India on the official YouTube channel of Luxembourg cricket which goes by the name 'Luxembourg Cricket Federation'. To catch the CZR vs LUX live scores, fans can also visit the official Twitter page of Luxembourg cricket.

Luxembourg Cricket is pleased to launch a YouTube channel where all matches in the #LuxT20iTrophy can be watched. Coverage starts at 3.45pm today with Luxembourg vs Czechia https://t.co/IJ6LwuzAT1#ICC #ICCeurope — Luxembourg Cricket (@LuxembourgCric1) August 28, 2020

Luxembourg T20 triseries: CZR vs LUX live streaming and CZR vs LUX pitch report

The first T20I match was played at the venue between the two teams on Friday. Luxembourg posted 164 in the first innings and won the game comprehensively. The team batting first will have an advantage as the ball will come nicely on to the bat. As the game progresses, the pitch will become slower which is why the team winning the toss would like to bat first.

Luxembourg T20 triseries: CZR vs LUX live streaming and CZR vs LUX weather report

The second match of the Luxembourg T20 triseries between Czech Republic and Luxembourg will be played under partial and periodic clouds. Fast bowlers will come in action because of the overcast conditions.

Luxembourg T20 triseries: CZR vs LUX live streaming: Czech Republic squad

Edward Knowles (Captain), Hilal Ahmad (Wicket-keeper), Honey Gori, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sabawoon Davizi, Shripal Gajjar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Kushalkumar Mendon, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed, Abul Farhad, Siddarth Goud, Surya Rengarajan.

Luxembourg T20 triseries: CZR vs LUX live streaming: Luxembourg squad

Joost Mees (Captain), Advyth Manepalli (Wicket-keeper), James Baker, Scott Browne, Vikram Vijh, Saransh Kulshretha, Tony Whiteman, Marcus Cope, William Cope, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav, Mohit Dixit, Reinhardt Heyns, Shameek Vats, Girish Venkateswaran.

IMAGE COURTESY: LUXEMBOURG CRICKET TWITTER