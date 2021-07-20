Lyndon James Castles Mayank Agarwal In India's Warm-up Game Versus County Select XI

County Select XI bowler Lyndon James dismissed India's opener Mayank Agarwal to pick his second wicket in the warm-up match on Tuesday. James bowled an amazing in-swinging delivery to uproot Agarwal's wicket as the Indian batsman looked stunned while the ball passed through his defence. Agarwal scored 28 off 35 balls before being dismissed by the young England pacer. James had earlier picked India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma's wicket for just 9 runs.

Durham Cricket shared the video of the amazing delivery on its official Twitter handle. In the video, Agarwal appears stunned by James' delivery as he remained in the defensive position while the ball passed through to demolish his wickets.

India won the toss and elected to bat first against the County Select XI side lead by Will Rhodes. World Test Championship finalists Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma have made themselves unavailable for the match with KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Shardul Thakur coming in for the warm-up match. Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill are other notable exclusions as they were ruled out earlier due to COVID-19 concern and an injury to the shin respectively.

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Avesh Khan is playing for the County Select XI side in order to get some practice ahead of the five-match Test series against England, which start on August 4.

India and CSXI's Playing XI

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

County Select XI's Playing XI: Haseeb Hameed, Jake Libby, Robert Yates, Washington Sundar, Will Rhodes (Captain), Lyndon James, James Rew (Wicketkeeper), Liam Patterson-White, Jack Carson, Craig Miles, Avesh Khan.

Image: DurhamCricket/Twitter/LyndonJames/Insta/PTI