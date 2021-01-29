MA Vs DB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

Maratha Arabians (MA) and Delhi Bulls (DB) will collide in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday, January 29 at 6:15 PM local time (7:45 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our MA vs DB Dream11 prediction, probable MA vs DB playing 11 and MA vs DB Dream11 team.

MA vs DB Dream11 prediction: MA vs DB Dream11 preview

Both Maratha Arabians and Delhi Bulls won their opening matches against Northern Warriors and Bangla Tigers, respectively. However, Bulls are leading the Abu Dhabi T10 League Group A standings with more NRRs, while Arabians are at the second spot. Mosaddek Hossain and team would like to win the upcoming match and take the top spot on the leaderboard.

MA vs DB live: MA vs DB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021

Time: 6:15 PM local time, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

MA vs DB Dream11 prediction: MA vs DB Dream11 team, squad list

MA vs DB Dream11 prediction: Maratha Arabians squad

Shoaib Malik, Maroof Merchant, Ishan Malhotra, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Kevin Koththigoda, Laurie Evans, Muktar Ali, Javed Ahmadi, Syed Haider, Yamin Ahmadzai, Alishan Sharafu, Sohag Gazi

MA vs DB Dream11 prediction: Delhi Bulls squad

Tom Abell, Ravi Bopara, Dwayne Bravo (c), Fidel Edwards, Amad Butt, Mohammad Nabi, Kashif Daud, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Ali Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Waqar Salamkheil, Nyeem Young, Evin Lewis, Dasun Shanaka, Khalid Shah, Shiraz Ahmed

MA vs DB Dream11 prediction: MA vs DB Dream11 team, top picks

Maratha Arabians: Shoaib Malik, Muktar Ali, Sompal Kami

Delhi Bulls: Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards

MA vs DB Dream11 prediction: MA vs DB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Shoaib Malik, Javed Ahmadi

All-Rounders: Dwayne Bravo (c), Mohammad Nabi, Muktar Ali

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Fidel Edwards, Pravin Tambe

MA vs DB live: MA vs DB match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Delhi Bulls will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MA vs DB match prediction and MA vs DB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MA vs DB Dream11 team and MA vs DB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

