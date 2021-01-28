MA Vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

The Maratha Arabians will go up against the Northern Warriors in the first match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, 2021. The MA vs NW match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on January 28, 2021. Here is our MA vs NW Dream11 prediction, MA vs NW Dream11 team and MA vs NW Dream11 top picks.

MA vs NW Dream11 prediction: Match preview

An exciting encounter awaits fans as the postponed Abu Dhabi T10 League finally gets underway on Thursday, January 28. The first match of the tournament will see the Group 'A' teams, the Maratha Arabians and the Northern Warriors take each other on to begin their campaigns. The Maratha Arabians will be the defending champions this time around, having won the tournament in 2019, while the Northern Warriors won in 2018 and will be looking for a second title. They have been grouped alongside the Bangla Tigers and the Delhi Bulls.

The Maratha Arabians will be missing their best player, Chris Lynn, who is currently the best player of the tournament as well. Lynn's 91* off just 31 balls is still a tournament record and the Arabians will miss his power-hitting skills in their top order. However, they have the likes of Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Laurie Evans in their side this time. The Warriors meanwhile, will have a good mix of young and experienced players: Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell and Rayad Emrit.

MA vs NW playing 11 prediction

Maratha Arabians - Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik (C), Mossadddek Hossain, Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Muktar Ali, Sohag Ghazi, Pravin Tambe, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ishan Malhotra

Northern Warriors - Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (C & WK), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Junaid Siddique, Wayne Parnell, Fabian Allen, Ryad Emrit, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Kjorn Ottley

MA vs NW Key Players

Maratha Arabians - Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik

Northern Warriors - Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Wahab Riaz

MA vs NW Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (VC)

Batsmen: Shoaib Malik (C), Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King

Allrounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Fabien Allen

Bowlers: Rayad Emrit, Wahab Riaz, Ryad Emrit, Junaid Siddique

MA vs NW game prediction

According to our MA vs NW match prediction, the Northern Warriors will win this match.

Note: The MA vs NW Dream11 prediction and MA vs NW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MA vs NW Dream11 team and MA vs NW Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

