MAC Vs ME Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

MAC vs ME dream11
The Mabouya Valley Constrictors will take on the Micoud Eagles in the 11th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 10:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 5, 2021. Here is our MAC vs ME Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.
Coming into this match off of four consecutive wins, the undefeated Micoud Eagles sit atop the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 table. Having already booked their spot in the playoffs, Daren Sammy and co are beginning to look like prime contenders for the final on May 15. Meanwhile, playing their first match in the series, the Mabouya Valley Constrictors will hope to overturn their bad result from last season, when they won just one of their four games. With 120 runs from four matches, Mervin Wells will be the top batsman in the draw while Murlan Sammy will be the best bowler.
The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 83 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers before and after the match on Wednesday. However, the match should take place in its entirety. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 60% humidity and 30% cloud cover.
Average first innings score: 83
Record of chasing teams: Won – 7 of 10
There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.
MAC: Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius.
ME: Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux Jr (WK), Murlan Sammy, Daren Sammy (C), Earvin Frederick, Kuston Jules, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Darren Sammy Jr, Micheal Charlery.
Captain – Mervin Wells, Daren Sammy, Shervin Charles
Vice-Captain – Garvin Serieux Jr, Orey Changoo, Kuston Jules
Shervin Charles and Mervin Wells will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.
Wicketkeeper – Garvin Serieux Jr
Batsmen – Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Orey Changoo
All-Rounders – Daren Sammy, Chard Polius, Kuston Jules
Bowlers – Kuston Jules, Earvin Frederick, Murgaran Shoulette, Tarrique Edward
According to our MAC vs ME Dream11 prediction, the Micoud Eagles are likely to edge past the Mabouya Valley Constrictors and win this match.
Note: The MAC vs ME player record and as a result, the MAC vs ME best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAC vs ME Dream11 team and MAC vs ME prediction do not guarantee positive results.
