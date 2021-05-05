MAC Vs ME Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

The Mabouya Valley Constrictors will take on the Micoud Eagles in the 11th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 10:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 5, 2021. Here is our MAC vs ME Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: MAC vs ME preview

Coming into this match off of four consecutive wins, the undefeated Micoud Eagles sit atop the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 table. Having already booked their spot in the playoffs, Daren Sammy and co are beginning to look like prime contenders for the final on May 15. Meanwhile, playing their first match in the series, the Mabouya Valley Constrictors will hope to overturn their bad result from last season, when they won just one of their four games. With 120 runs from four matches, Mervin Wells will be the top batsman in the draw while Murlan Sammy will be the best bowler.

MAC vs ME: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 83 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers before and after the match on Wednesday. However, the match should take place in its entirety. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 60% humidity and 30% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 83

Record of chasing teams: Won – 7 of 10

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

MAC vs ME Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

MAC: Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius.

ME: Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux Jr (WK), Murlan Sammy, Daren Sammy (C), Earvin Frederick, Kuston Jules, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Darren Sammy Jr, Micheal Charlery.

MAC vs ME best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Mervin Wells, Daren Sammy, Shervin Charles

Vice-Captain – Garvin Serieux Jr, Orey Changoo, Kuston Jules

Shervin Charles and Mervin Wells will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

MAC vs ME Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Garvin Serieux Jr

Batsmen – Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Orey Changoo

All-Rounders – Daren Sammy, Chard Polius, Kuston Jules

Bowlers – Kuston Jules, Earvin Frederick, Murgaran Shoulette, Tarrique Edward

MAC vs ME Dream11 Prediction

According to our MAC vs ME Dream11 prediction, the Micoud Eagles are likely to edge past the Mabouya Valley Constrictors and win this match.

Note: The MAC vs ME player record and as a result, the MAC vs ME best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAC vs ME Dream11 team and MAC vs ME prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Blast Instagram