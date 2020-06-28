MAC Vs SCL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live Game Info

Quick links:
Mabouya Constrictor will square off against South Castries Lions in the St Lucia T10 Blast. The game will be played on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Here is the MAC vs SCL Dream11 prediction, MAC vs SCL Dream11 team news, MAC vs SCL Dream11 top picks, MAC vs SCL Dream11 schedule and MAC vs SCL Dream11 preview.
Also Read | BLS vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, St Lucia T10 Blast live game info
Venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia
Date: Sunday, June 28, 2020
Time: 10.00 PM IST
St Lucia T10 Blast began on June 23 and will be played until July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament. All the games are played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. The group stage matches will be played by the round-robin system. There are two groups in the competition, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semi-final round.
Also Read | SSCS vs MAC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, St Lucia T10 Blast live
Mabouya Constrictor: Denzel James, Orey Changoo, Chard Polius, Nean Deterville, Randal Rithal, Rick Smith, Dale Smith, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund.
South Castries Lions: Alex Antoine, Malcolm Monrose, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Darren Sammy, Kemrol Charles, Johnson Charles, Noelle Leo, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Kester Charlermagne, Shervon Leo, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel
Wicketkeeper: Denzel James
Batsmen: Darren Sammy (C), Nean Deterville, Collinus Callendar, Rick Smith
All Rounders: Tonius Simon, Tarrick Edward, Dale Smith
Bowlers: Shem Severin (vc), Zachary Edmund, Xavier Gabriel
Mabouya Constrictor: Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund
South Castries Lions: Darren Sammy, Tonius Simon
Also Read | VFNR vs LBR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, St Lucia T10 Blast live
Mabouya Constrictor are the favourites in the game.
Also Read | MRS vs SCL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, St Lucia T10 Blast live