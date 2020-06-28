MAC Vs SCL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live Game Info

Mabouya Constrictor will square off against South Castries Lions in the St Lucia T10 Blast. The game will be played on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Here is the MAC vs SCL Dream11 prediction, MAC vs SCL Dream11 team news, MAC vs SCL Dream11 top picks, MAC vs SCL Dream11 schedule and MAC vs SCL Dream11 preview.

MAC vs SCL Dream11 prediction: MAC vs SCL Dream11 schedule

Venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2020

Time: 10.00 PM IST

MAC vs SCL Dream11 prediction: MAC vs SCL Dream11 preview

St Lucia T10 Blast began on June 23 and will be played until July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament. All the games are played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. The group stage matches will be played by the round-robin system. There are two groups in the competition, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semi-final round.

MAC vs SCL Dream11 prediction: MAC vs SCL Dream11 team news

Mabouya Constrictor: Denzel James, Orey Changoo, Chard Polius, Nean Deterville, Randal Rithal, Rick Smith, Dale Smith, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund.

South Castries Lions: Alex Antoine, Malcolm Monrose, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Darren Sammy, Kemrol Charles, Johnson Charles, Noelle Leo, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Kester Charlermagne, Shervon Leo, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel

MAC vs SCL Dream11 prediction: MAC vs SCL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Denzel James

Batsmen: Darren Sammy (C), Nean Deterville, Collinus Callendar, Rick Smith

All Rounders: Tonius Simon, Tarrick Edward, Dale Smith

Bowlers: Shem Severin (vc), Zachary Edmund, Xavier Gabriel

MAC vs SCL Dream11 prediction: MAC vs SCL Dream11 top picks

Mabouya Constrictor: Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund

South Castries Lions: Darren Sammy, Tonius Simon

MAC vs SCL Dream11 prediction

Mabouya Constrictor are the favourites in the game.

Note: The MAC vs SCL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MAC vs SCL Dream11 team selection and MAC vs SCL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: ICC Twitter

