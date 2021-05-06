MAC Vs VFNR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

The Mabouya Valley Constrictors will take on the Vieux Fort North Raiders in the 14th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 6, 2021. Here is our MAC vs VFNR Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: MAC vs VFNR preview

With only two spots in the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 playoffs the Mabouya Valley Constrictors and the Vieux Fort North Raiders will be keen to come out of this match with 2 points to their name. Having lost their first fixture of the season to the Micoud Eagles by 8 wickets, the Mabouya Valley Constrictors are now in last place on the points table with an abysmal run rate of -4.633. On the other hand, the Vieux Fort North Raiders have won their sole match until now - by 7 wickets against the Central Castries - putting them in 3rd place as of now.

MAC vs VFNR: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 83 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers at around 3 PM local time, meaning that the match may be interrupted. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 63% humidity and 46% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 83

Record of chasing teams: Won – 7 of 10

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

MAC vs VFNR Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

MAC: Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius.

VFNR: Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sextius, Chris Pamphile, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Johann Williams.

MAC vs VFNR best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Al Prince, Junior Peter, Zachary Edmund

Vice-Captain – Stephen Naitram, Tariq Gabriel, Chard Polius

Zachary Edmund and Tariq Gabriel will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

MAC vs VFNR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Stephen Naitram

Batsmen – Zachary Edmund, Tariq Gabriel, Junior Peter, Leon Polius

All-Rounders – Al Prince, Ernell Sextius, Chard Polius

Bowlers – Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste, Shem Severin

MAC vs VFNR Dream11 Prediction

According to our MAC vs VFNR Dream11 prediction, the Vieux Fort North Raiders are likely to edge past the Mabouya Valley Constrictors and win this match.

Note: The MAC vs VFNR player record and as a result, the MAC vs VFNR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAC vs VFNR Dream11 team and MAC vs VFNR prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Blast Instagram

