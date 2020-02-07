Madan Lal Says He's Not Sure If Ajit Agarkar Can Be Appointed As The Chief Selector

As the term of the MSK Prasad-led selection committee ended, it has opened doors for a new panel to be formed. The new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik which was recently appointed is yet to make its decision on the same. However, several reports which suggested that former fast-bowler Ajit Agarkar was the frontrunner in the race to become the Chief Selector were quashed by Madan Lal on Friday.

Sivaramakrishnan, Prasad & Mongia other candidates

Apart from Agarkar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan, Nayan Mongia, Chetan Chauhan, Nikhil Chopra, Abey Kuruvilla are the others that have applied for the post. The CAC is supposed to appoint two new selectors, one of them being the chief. The advisory committee is expected to zero down on the selection committee in time for selection of the squad for the ODI series against South Africa commencing on March 12.

When asked if Ajit Agarkar was the frontrunner to become the Chief Selector, Lal said that he is not sure if Agarkar can be picked since Jatin Paranjpe is already there representing the West Zone. Recently, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had stated that the candidate who has played the most number of Tests will be the Chief Selector. Responding to Ganguly's statement, Lal said that he is yet to hear from the BCCI President on the same.

MSK Prasad reveals the biggest regret during selection tenure

While speaking with a leading Indian media daily, MSK Prasad reflected upon India’s performance during his tenure as chief selector. In the interview, he described India’s overseas series defeats in England and South Africa as his biggest regrets. He went on to add that the Indian team deserved to win on both occasions because of the way they contested in the series. He recalled the close contests in Edgbaston, Southampton as well as Cape Town which did not go India’s way.

Apart from his regrets, MSK Prasad also spoke about the biggest achievements of the national team under his regime. He reminded everyone about the ODI series wins in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. He also added that the No.1 ranking in Test cricket was the most satisfying achievement for him.

