Madan Lal Slams Pak Cricketers For Claiming T20 WC Was Postponed To Make Way For IPL

Madan Lal has lashed out at the Pakistani cricketers who have claimed that this year's T20 World Cup has been postponed to make room for the Indian Premier League. It had so happened that after the marquee event of T20 cricket was postponed to October-November 2021 due to the ongoing global pandemic, former Pakistani players Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif had come forward and claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had got the T20 World Cup for conducting the IPL.

'How can they claim that?': Madan Lal

While speaking on Sports Tak, the former all-rounder went on to say that the Pakistani cricketers do not think at all before they speak and then wondered how can they claim that India has got the World Cup postponed? Justifying further the 1983 World Cup winner mentioned that firstly COVID-19 was around and the T20 World Cup is a different type of tournament. He then added that considering the absence of crowd and sponsorship issues, ICC and Cricket Australia have taken the decision to postpone it, which is a good decision.

Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-politician-cum-cricket pundit also added that the IPL was always going to happen as organising the tournament was always on the cards in September-October depending on the available dates.

The IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the cash-rich event will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India(after 2009, and, 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

The franchises will travel to the Middle-Eastern country 25 days before the first match to enter the bio-secure bubble.

