Madan Lal, Sulakshana Nair Appointed In CAC For Choosing Indian Selectors; Gambhir Ignored

Former India player Madan Lal and Sulakshana Nair have been appointed in the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee while Gautam Gambhir, who expressed his desire to be considered, has been ignored on grounds of holding "public office."

'Gautam Gambhir has not been considered'

"Madan Lal and Sulakshana Nair are the two names as of now. The third name will be finalized soon. The Board Secretary (Jay Shah) will inform soon through a media release. Gautam Gambhir has not been considered. The CAC will be responsible for selecting Indian team after the New Zealand series," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told media persons in Delhi after a six-hour-long BCCI meeting on Monday.

It is interesting to note that since there is no clarity on who actually comes under a conflict of interest and which post or positions means holding public office, BCCI did not want to include Gambhir for the post.

Many believe that Gambhir did not actually hold any office of profit or public office as a Member of Parliament but the ambit of Lodha Recommendations is often by interpreted in a way that holds MPs as public office bearers. The decision behind choosing Madan Lal was primarily because of his cricketing and coaching credentials as he was a member of India's 1983 world cup winning team and also as coach of the Indian team in the 90s.

