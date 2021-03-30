Maddy Green's Last-ball Finish Makes NZ Vs AUS Women's T20I Trend On Social Media: WATCH

New Zealand beat Australia by four wickets in the second T20I at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. The NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I turned out to be a thrilling contest which went to the last ball for the winner to be decided. With three runs needed off the final ball, Maddy Green scored a boundary to guide the White Ferns to a memorable win.

NZ vs AUS Women's T20I: Maddy Green hits boundary on last ball to guide New Zealand to series-levelling win

Courtesy of their win in the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I, the hosts have drawn the series level 1-1, with the series decider to be played in Auckland on Thursday, April 1. Having won the toss, New Zealand invited Australia to bat first. The visitors posted a paltry 129/4 in their 20 overs with Beth Mooney top-scoring with 61 off 54 balls. Barring Mooney, no other Australian batswoman could play an innings of substance, which is why they were restricted to the modest total.

In response, New Zealand kept losing wickets regularly as their middle-order failed miserably. However, opener Frances Mackay and all-rounder Amelia Kerr kept the hosts in the hunt by fighting valiantly. Both fell in quick succession leaving the Kiwis in all sorts of trouble. With 8 runs required off the final over, Maddy Green fetched a boundary of the first ball, thus bringing the equation down to 4 off 5 balls.

The next four balls saw just 2 runs being scored which meant New Zealand now need 3 runs off the final ball. Australian pacer Nicola Carey bowled a full ball which Maddy Green tried to send out of the park. However, the New Zealand batswoman managed to inside edge the ball, which ran away to the boundary as the hosts drew the series level. Frances Mackay was named the 'Player of the Match' for her brilliant all-rounder performance (2/20 & 46 runs off 39 balls).

New Zealand vs Australia schedule

According to the New Zealand vs Australia schedule, the two teams will play the final match of the series on Thursday, April 1 at Eden Park in Auckland. The NZ vs AUS Women's T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series which will be entirely played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on April 4, 7 and 10.

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER