‘Magical Moment’: UP Police Lauds Harleen Deol's Amazing Catch During T20I Against England

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday, July 10 lauded Indian cricketer Harleen Deol's outstanding catch during India vs England women's T20I match at the County Ground in Northampton. While taking to Twitter, the UP Police hailed the 23-year-old’s “herculean efforts” and congratulated her for “making the impossible possible”. The police department also shared the video of the “magical moment” and said that Harleen’s efforts inspire us to “go beyond the call of duty”.

Holy Crickets!



Congrats @imharleenDeol for making the impossible possible & giving a ‘magical moment’ to #Cricket.



Your herculean efforts will inspire us to ‘bend over backwards’ & go ‘beyond the call of duty’ to serve the people of the state.



Team #UPPolice @ICC @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/qld8ZuZOHo — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 10, 2021

The 23-year-old cricketer recently made a jaw-dropping relay catch, dismissing Amy Jones in the first T201 against England. As Jones smashed the ball which everyone thought would sail over the fence for a maximum, Harleen timed her jump in the air to perfection and tried to hold on. With the boundary ropes just centimetres behind her, Deol quickly realized that she needed to release the ball or else it would have been signalled as six. She threw the ball up in the air before crossing the boundary line but managed to regain her balance and jumped back into the playing field to dive in for a sensational catch.

The whole team rushed to Harleen Deol to congratulate her for a fine catch with England's Danni Wyatt also applauding her for the effort. Her brilliant display of gameplay has left everybody flabbergasted including former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, and also lawmakers like I&B minister Anurag Thakur and Priyanka Gandhi.

Recap of ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20

Meanwhile, Skipper of the Indian team, Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl first. England openers Tammy Beaumont and Danny Wyatt put on a 50 run stand for the opening wicket before Wyatt was dismissed by Radha Yadav for 31 runs. Beaumont and skipper Heather Knight were also sent back quickly, however, Nat Sciver and wicketkeeper Amy Jones put stitched together a wonderful partnership to take the team out of trouble. Jones scored 43 runs off 27 balls with the help of 4 fours and a couple of sixes, while Sciver was dismissed for 55 thanks to a fine catch from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

With the target being revised due to rain, Indian women had to 73 runs from 8.4 overs. Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck, while Harmanpreet Kaur could only score 1 run. Smriti Mandhana and Deol did try to chase down the target, however, the Women in Blue fell short of the line by 18 runs.

(Image: PTI/Twitter)



