MAH Vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Stream Details

Maharashtra will meet Mumbai in an upcoming Elite group D fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Tuesday, February 23 at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur. The match will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). The MAH vs MUM live stream will be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app, whereas one can tune in to the Star Sports Network for the live telecast. Here is a look at our MAH vs MUM match prediction, top picks for MAH vs MUM playing 11 and the MAH vs MUM Dream11 team.

MAH vs MUM live: MAH vs MUM Dream11 prediction and preview

Both Maharashtra and Mumbai have got off to a flying start in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a stunning century, to take the team's total to 295 against Himachal Pradesh in their first game of the tournament. Their bowlers also did a fine job, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar bowled exceptionally well to pick up four crucial wickets. Maharashtra ultimately won the encounter comprehensively by 59 runs.

After an underwhelming run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Mumbai team will be mighty pleased with the result of their opening fixture. Delhi's star-studded batting line-up could only score 211 runs against the disciplined Mumbai bowling attack. They chased down the total comfortably with 109 balls to spare. Prithvi Shaw with his unbeaten century roared back to form. An epic clash between the two sides is on the cards, and the contest is bound to entertain cricket fans.

MAH vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Squads for MAH vs MUM Dream11 team

MAH: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Ankeet Bawane, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (Wicket-keeper), Vishant More (WK), Satyajeet Bachhav, Ashay Palkar, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzma Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingle, Rajyavardhan Hangargekar, Jagdish Zope, Yash Nahar, Yash Kshirsagar, Ranjeet Nikam.

MUM: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Aditya Tare (Wicket-keeper), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Siddharth Raut, Mohit Awasthi, Tushar Deshpande.

MAH vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MAH vs MUM playing 11

S Iyer

S Yadav

R Gaikwad

N Shaikh

MAH vs MUM match prediction: MAH vs MUM Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: A Tare

Batsmen: P Shaw, R Gaikwad (VC), S Yadav, S Iyer (C), Y Jaiswal, R Tripathi

All-rounders: N Shaikh

Bowlers: D Kulkarni, S Bachhav, M Choudhary

MAH vs MUM live: MAH vs MUM Dream11 prediction

As per our MAH vs MUM Dream11 prediction, Mumbai will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The MAH vs MUM Dream11 prediction, top picks, and MAH vs MUM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MAH vs MUM match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

