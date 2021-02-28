MAH Vs PUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Game Preview

Maharashtra (MAH) will go up against Puducherry (PUD) in the upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Monday, March 1 at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Here's a look at our MAH vs PUD Dream11 prediction, probable MAH vs PUD playing 11 and MAH vs PUD Dream11 team.

MAH vs PUD Dream11 prediction: MAH vs PUD Dream11 preview

The upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast of. Maharashtra would enter the game with Ruturaj Gaikwad being their best batsman and Satyajeet Bachhav leading the bowling attack. Puducherry, on the other hand, will rely on Paras Dogra, Sagar Trivedi and Pankaj Singh who are currently in good form.

MAH vs PUD live: MAH vs PUD Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, March 1, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Also Read l RJS vs MUM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 preview

MAH vs PUD Dream11 prediction: MAH vs PUD Dream11 team, squad list

MAH vs PUD Dream11 prediction: Maharashtra squad

Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, Shamshuzama Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nikhil Naik, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Vishant More, Jagdish Zope, Azim Kazi, Ashay Palkar, Mukesh Choudhary, Taranjit Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yash Nahar, Manoj Ingale, Yash Kshirsagar, Ranjeet Nikam

MAH vs PUD Dream11 prediction: Puducherry squad

Sheldon Jackson, Damodaren Rohit, Suresh Kumar, Paras Dogra, Andrew Subikshan, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sagar Trivedi, Ashith Rajiv, Sagar Udeshi, Raghu Sharma, Pankaj Singh, Fabid Ahmed, S Karthik, Santha Moorthy, S Ashwath, Govindaraajan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, Baskaran Surendar

Also Read l DEL vs MAH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 game preview

MAH vs PUD Dream11 prediction: MAH vs PUD Dream11 team, top picks

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav

Puducherry: Paras Dogra, Sagar Trivedi, Pankaj Singh

MAH vs PUD Dream11 prediction: MAH vs PUD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sheldon Jackson

Batsmen: Paras Dogra, Suresh Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-Rounders: Azim Kazi, Sagar Trivedi, Damodaren Rohit

Bowlers: Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pankaj Singh

Also Read l Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Delhi vs Maharashtra live stream, Jaipur pitch and weather report

MAH vs PUD live: MAH vs PUD match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Maharashtra will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MAH vs PUD match prediction and MAH vs PUD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAH vs PUD Dream11 team and MAH vs PUD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Rajasthan vs Mumbai live stream, Jaipur pitch and weather report

Image Source: CApondicherry/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.