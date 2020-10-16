MAH XI Vs NAJ XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, BCB President's Cup Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Mahmudullah XI will square off against Najmul XI in the fourth match of the Bangladesh Cricket Board President’s Cup 2020. The MAH XI vs NAJ XI match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm IST on October 17 from the Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka. Here is our MAH XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 prediction, MAH XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 team and top picks.
Towhid Hridoy is the player of the match for his match winning 52-run knock.#BCBPresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/Ob5qIPxX3c— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 11, 2020
Heading into this match, Mahmudullah XI have picked up one win, which came against Tamim XI on Tuesday. However, they will have bad memories of their first game against Najmul XI, which they lost by four wickets. After losing Liton Das, Mohammad Naim and Mominul Haque cheaply in the first six overs, the captain, along with Imrul Kayes, took it upon himself to put some runs on the board.
Najmul and co chased down the required 197 in just 41 overs to earn themselves two points. Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Mukidul Islam took two wickets each for the Najmul XI while Ebadot Hossain took three wickets for the Mahmudullah XI. Both teams reversed their fortunes in their next encounters, with Mahmudullah XI winning against Tamim XI in a rain-soaked match and Najmul XI losing to Tamim XI by 42 runs.
Mahmudullah XI predicted playing XI
Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (C), Nurul Hasan (WK), Sabbir Rahman, Aminul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain
Najmul XI predicted playing XI
Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain
Mahmudullah XI - Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Ebadot Hossain, Rubel Hossain
Najmul XI - Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Nayeem Hasan, Al-Amin Hossain
Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
Batsmen: Towhid Hridoy, Imrul Kayes, Irfan Sukkur, Najmul Hossain Shanto
All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (C)
Bowlers: Nayeem Hasan, Al-Amin Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Rubel Hossain
According to our MAH XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 prediction, Mahmudullah XI will win the match.
