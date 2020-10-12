MAH XI Vs TAM XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, BCB President's Cup Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Mahmudullah XITamim XI will battle against Tamim XI in the BCB President’s Cup on Tuesday, October 13. The match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our MAH XI vs TAM XI match prediction, MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team and the probable MAH XI vs TAM XI playing 11.
MAH XI lost their opening match of the tournament and a victory in this match will be crucial for them to build up some momentum going ahead. On the other hand, Tamim XI will be playing their very first match of the tournament and would want to get off to a winning start in the tournament.
Snaps from the trophy unveiling of BCB President’s Cup starting from tomorrow (October 11) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.#BCBPresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/nrztQFUnfw— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 10, 2020
Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Mahmudullah , Nurul Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Ebadat Hossain, Raqibul Hasan, Abu Hider, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sunzamul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Mahmudul Hasan
Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidi Hasan Rana/Khaled Ahmed, Mahadi Hasan, Mahidul Islam, Akbar Ali, Tanzid Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehidi Hasan Rana,Khaled Ahmed.
As per our MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction, TAM XI will be favourites to win the match.
