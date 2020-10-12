MAH XI Vs TAM XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, BCB President's Cup Match Preview

Mahmudullah XITamim XI will battle against Tamim XI in the BCB President’s Cup on Tuesday, October 13. The match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our MAH XI vs TAM XI match prediction, MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team and the probable MAH XI vs TAM XI playing 11.

Also Read: Andre Russell To Play Against Bangalore Despite Niggle, Kolkata Confirm On Twitter

MAH XI vs TAM XI live: MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction and preview

MAH XI lost their opening match of the tournament and a victory in this match will be crucial for them to build up some momentum going ahead. On the other hand, Tamim XI will be playing their very first match of the tournament and would want to get off to a winning start in the tournament.

Snaps from the trophy unveiling of BCB President’s Cup starting from tomorrow (October 11) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.#BCBPresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/nrztQFUnfw — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 10, 2020

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore Vs Kolkata Head To Head: Kohli, Russell Lead Heated Rivalry

MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: MAH XI squad for MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Mahmudullah , Nurul Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Ebadat Hossain, Raqibul Hasan, Abu Hider, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sunzamul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Mahmudul Hasan

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Top Milestones From The Weekend Ft. Virat Kohli And Dinesh Karthik

MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: TAM XI squad for MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidi Hasan Rana/Khaled Ahmed, Mahadi Hasan, Mahidul Islam, Akbar Ali, Tanzid Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehidi Hasan Rana,Khaled Ahmed.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 28 Bangalore Vs Kolkata Pitch Report, Weather Forecast For Sharjah

MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks from MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

Tamim Iqbal

Imrul Kayes

Mustafizur Rahman

Mahmudullah

MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team



MAH XI vs TAM XI live: MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction

As per our MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction, TAM XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction, MAH XI vs TAM XI top picks and MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MAH XI vs TAM XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Bangladesh Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.