Mahatma Gandhi's Quotes The Highlight As Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir Pen Notes On Jayanti

Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir took to their official Twitter handles on Sunday morning and put out tweets on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. October 2, 2022, marks the 153rd birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi. While tributes poured in from several big personalities of India, Yuvraj was one of the first cricketers to extend his wishes on the special day.

Yuvraj shared a famous quote by Gandhiji about bringing change in the world through humble means as he paid his respect to the great freedom fighter. “Offering my deepest respects to a great leader who showed that each one can make a difference in this world. Remembering the great ideals of #MahatmaGandhi Ji on his birth anniversary,” the former India all-rounder wrote on Twitter.

"एक विनम्र तरीके से आप दुनिये में बदलाव ला सकते है।"



Offering my deepest respects to a great leader who showed that each one can make a difference in this world.



Remembering the great ideals of #MahatmaGandhi Ji on his birth anniversary 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, ICC ODI World Cup 2011-winning player Gautam Gambhir also paid a heartfelt tribute to the great freedom fighter. “The best politics is right action - Mahatma Gandhi. Tributes to our great leader! #GandhiJayanti,” Gambhir said.

The best politics is right action - Mahatma Gandhi



Tributes to our great leader! #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/4Y2k5o1WQF — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 2, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi paid tribute to Gandhiji at Rajghat in New Delhi. PM Modi arrived at the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday morning and paid floral tributes. At the same time, he also put out a tweet saying that Gandhi Jayanti is more special this year as India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or 75 years of Independence, for which the leader had fought immensely.

“Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji,” Modiji said.

Paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat. His ideals reverberate globally and his thoughts have provided strength to millions of people. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/35hGMEC1RL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

The birth anniversary of Gandhiji is celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence which underlines the philosophy of non-violence to achieve change socially or politically. The day also marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri. PM Modi paid a tribute to the former PM and said, “Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti”.