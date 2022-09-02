Maheesh Theekshana Adds Fuel To Social Media War With Bangladesh After SL's Win Over BAN

Sri Lanka cricket team managed to make their way into the Super 4 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 following their 2-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. The match between both the teams was a see-saw battle but ultimately it was the Lankan lions who held their nerves. There was tension between both the teams due to past history and pre-match comments from both tcamps. Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana added more fuel to this intense rivalry with his latest tweet following the team's victory.

No need to have world-class players: Maheesh Theekshana

The intense rivalry between both teams started way back in 2018 during the Nidahas Trophy. Bangladesh after eliminating Sri Lanka from the tournament celebrated the win with 'Nagin Dance'. However, the tables were turned in yesterday's match when Sri Lanka dumped out Shakib Al Hasan's team in the league stage of Asia Cup 2022. The video of Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne doing the 'Naagin Dance' celebration has also gone viral. Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana added fuel to the fire with a tweet captioned "No need to have world-class players when you have 11 brothers". The tweet contained pictures of celebrations after winning the match.

No need to have world class players, when you have 11 brothers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H0rYESlF6i — Maheesh Theekshana (@maheesht61) September 2, 2022

Highlights from SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 match

After losing the respective opening matches to Afghanistan, the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka turned to be a do-or-die match. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka after winning the toss decided to bowl first. Bangladesh after being asked to bat first lost an early wicket in form of Sabbir Rahman who was dismissed by Asitha Fernando. Despite losing early wickets, Mehidy Hasan and skipper Shakib al Hasan were able to get the innings back on track with a good partnership between them. However, Wanindu Hasaranga brought Sri Lanka back in the match after dismissing Mehidy Hasan

The middle overs of the match saw Sri Lanka clawing their way back into the match by picking up four Bangladesh wickets. However, Bangladesh staged a fightback with some useful contributions at the end from Mahmudullah (27 runs off 22 balls) and Afif Hossain, (39 runs off 22 balls). Mosaddek Hossain played an unbeaten knock of 24 runs off nine balls taking Bangladesh's total to 183 runs in 20 overs. Maheesh Theekshana, was the pick of the bowlers finishing with one wicket for 23 runs in four overs.

Chasing 184 runs for victory, Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis played a wonderful knock of 60 runs off 37 balls laying the foundation for Sri Lankan batters to chase down the target. Sri Lanka's run-chase looked to have been derailed by Bangladesh bowlers but Shanaka played a captain's knock smashing 45 runs off 33 balls to keep his team in the match.

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match came down to the last over, with Sri Lankans needing eight runs off the last over with two wickets in hand. Asitha Fernando smashed Mehdi Hasan's second delivery for a boundary to take the team closer to victory. Hasan bowled a no-ball in the very next delivery handing the Lankan Lions victory. The Lankans will next face Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.