Mahela Jayawardene Makes Earnest Appeal For Peace In Sri Lanka; 'History Gave Us Lessons'

With Sri Lanka confronting the worst economic crisis in the country's history, which led to political turmoil and civil unrest, citizens have now taken to streets, demanding the ouster of the Rajapaksa brothers from power. As the island nation undergoes a shortage of food, fuel, power, gas and many such essential items, notable names from the cricket fraternity have voiced their protests and appeals for peace amidst the conflict, the latest in the list being veteran batter and incumbent Mumbai Indians' coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Taking note of the widespread protests and the casualties that transpired amidst the demonstrations, Mahela Jayawardene took to Twitter and wrote: “History has given us lessons of civil war and distrust among people through race and religion disharmony. Also how it’s been used as a weapon to fulfil own agendas. Divided We Fall and United We Stand Strong. Always think as Sri Lankan !!” In a subsequent tweet, he added, “Violence will not achieve the Change we all seeking for and truly amazing discipline everyone showed for the last 30 days. So please let’s not let vested interest take over people power.”

The former cricketer had earlier taken to Instagram and questioned the Sri Lankan administration's actions amid the ongoing economic crisis as he wrote," I am sad to see emergency law and curfew in Sri Lanka. The government cannot ignore the needs of the people who have every right to protest. Detaining people who do is not acceptable and I am very proud of the brave Sri Lankan lawyers who rushed to their defence."

He further added, "True leaders own up to mistakes. There is massive urgency here to protect the people of our country, united in their suffering. These problems are man-made and can be fixed by the right, qualified people. Certain people controlling the economy of this country have lost the people's confidence and must stand down. We then need a good team to give the country confidence and belief. There is no time to waste. It is time to be humble, not make excuses and to do the right thing."

Sri Lanka crisis

In the wake of the massive protests across Sri Lanka, authorities have extended the curfew until 7 am on Thursday, 12 May, according to ANI. The Rajapaksa government had first announced a nationwide curfew from Monday until Wednesday. However, the curfew has now been extended till Thursday. Earlier, videos had gone viral wherein the unruly mob can be seen thrashing the police personnel with sticks.

After ex-PM Rajapaksa's ancestral residence in Hambantota was set ablaze by a group of anti-government protestors, they also torched a hotel owned by the former Prime Minister. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday again took to Twitter to appeal to people to stop "violence and acts of revenge" and also appealed the citizens to stay united to overcome the economic, social and political challenges.