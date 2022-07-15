Mahela Jayawardene Mocks Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe's 1st Official Announcement

Legendary Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene took to his official social media handle on July 15 to mock the first two decisions taken by Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is serving as the country's acting President. Firstly, Wickremesinghe decided to ban the usage of the title 'His Excellency' when making a reference to the President. Secondly, he also banned the Presidential flag. Both decisions were undertaken with the aim of upholding democracy and Sri Lanka's constitution.

Mahela Jayawardene mocks Ranil Wickremesinghe's decisions

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Friday, Mahela Jayawardene mocked acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe by writing that the decisions taken by him are likely to solve several issues the country is currently facing. It was clear that the 45-year-old was mocking Wickremesinghe as he ended his post by writing 'very good decision' with some emojis.

That will definitely solve lot of issues the country is facing… bravo very good decision 👏👏🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/2vJxsGcJUV — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) July 15, 2022

Ranil Wickremesinghe makes two decisions as acting president

Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting president on Friday under the Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa resigned from the post following several protests against his government. Protesters are unhappy with the way the administration has managed the nation's economy as there is a shortage of basic necessities such as food, medicines and fuel.

After being sworn in as the acting President, Wickremesinghe said, "Rather than protecting individuals, protect the country. I will never pave or aid in any unconstitutional conduct." As for his reason to discard the Presidential flag, he said that the nation must only rally behind one flag and that is the national flag.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Singapore

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 73, had gone into hiding after crowds of protesters stormed his residence on July 9 and he had announced that he will hand over his resignation letter on Wednesday. Eventually, he tendered his resignation on Thursday after reaching Singapore along with his wife. Rajapaksa emailed his resignation letter to parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Sri Lankan Speaker's office confirmed.

Rajapaksa, who enjoyed immunity from prosecution while he was President, fled the country without resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new government. He first exited the country to the Maldives and later went to Singapore on a "private visit".

(Inputs from ANI)