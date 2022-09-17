Mahela Jayawardene Pinpoints 'massive Loss' For Team India Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2022

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has said that the absence of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from India's T20 World Cup squad will be a "massive loss" for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Jayawardene said Team India had fitted Jadeja nicely at the No. 5 position in the batting lineup and not having him for the World Cup will be a massive loss for the side. Jayawardene added that the form that the left-handed batter was in, it gave India much more flexibility in the batting order, which will now be hampered by his absence.

Jadeja's injury is a massive loss for Team India: Mahela Jayawardene

"It is a challenge. They had fitted him nicely in that No.5 role. He has been batting really well and him and Hardik (Pandya) being in that top six – two guys who can give that all-round options – gave India much more flexibility in that batting order," Jayawardena was quoted as saying on ICC's official website.

"It is a tough one for them, and probably a concern not having that left-hander. They’ve switched to leaving out DK (Dinesh Karthik) and bringing in Rishabh (Pant) in that role, batting at 5 or 4. Those are things they have to settle going into the World Cup. But not having Jadeja, the form that he was in... it will be a massive loss for them," he added.

Why is Jadeja not part of the World Cup squad?

Jadeja sustained a knee injury during the recently-concluded Asia Cup in the UAE, and as a result of that, he was not included in the Asia Cup squad. Jadeja played the first two matches in the Asia Cup against Pakistan and Hong Kong. He scored a crucial 35 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan to help India win the game by 5 wickets. In the second match, Jadeja picked one wicket with the ball but did not get an opportunity to bat.

While the absence of Jadeja could have dealt Team India a major blow, the Men in Blue will be happy to welcome Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel back to the squad. Both Bumrah and Patel will return to the side after recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, the full squad for the T20 World Cup is mentioned below:

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Image: BCCI/IPL

