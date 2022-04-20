Mahela Jayawardene Slams Online Troll Mocking Him For Being Critical Of Sri Lanka Police

Former Sri Lanka cricket team skipper Mahela Jayawardene, who is currently serving as the head coach of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), had recently expressed his views against the recent violence in Sri Lanka’s southwestern town of Rambukkana. While Jayawardene called out the Sri Lankan police for shooting at unarmed protesters, he received a reply from a troll, who questioned the sudden aggression shown by the former cricketer. However, Jayawardene shut down the online troll by putting out some strong words against the user.

Replying to the troll, the MI coach took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday night and said, “I had ba*** to fight the system when you were in your fathers… so don’t worry about mine. Stay focus”. Mocking the former Sri Lankan skipper, the Twitter user had earlier said, “Sudden growth of ba*** #srilanka #lka #GoHomeGota #GoHomeGota2022 #GoHomeRajapaksas #EconomicCrisisLK #SriLankaCrisis #gotafail #gtfo #Dictator #WakeUpSriLanka #PowerToThePeople #boycottDerana”.

I had balls to fight the system when you were in your fathers … so don’t worry about mine. Stay focus 👍 https://t.co/7syMejXZQO — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, criticising the SL police, Jayawardene earlier tweeted, “If the people were violent and damaging public property they can be arrested but no excuse to shoot at them? Is this democracy? Is this law of the land? Whoever responsible for this must be bought to justice… SL police shame on you…”.

If the people were violent and damaging public property they can be arrested but no excuse to shoot at them? Is this democracy? Is this law of the land? Who ever responsible for this must be bought to justice… SL police shame on you…😡😡 https://t.co/ufh4ETowsk — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) April 19, 2022

Rambukkana firing

The violence in Rambukkana occurred on Tuesday, which resulted in several people getting injured and at least one civilian getting killed. As per reports, the Sri Lankan police opened fire on unarmed protesters, while they were demonstrating against the rising fuel prices in Sri Lanka. Further reports suggested that 15 policemen have been also injured in the incident. The situation in the country continues to deteriorate over the past few weeks, as people demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the country suffers from the severe economic crisis.

Kumar Sangakkara and Sanath Jayasuriya criticize SL police-

Former Sri Lankan iconic cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Sanath Jayasuriya had also expressed their views on the incident on Twitter. "Using lethal force against unarmed protestors is unconscionable. Inexcusable. The first responsibility of the police is to protect lives of people. Such a shameful instance of brutality," said Sangakkara. Whereas, Jayasuriya tweeted, "We deplore the dastardly and cowardly act in Rabukanna today with irreparable loss of life . May he attain the supreme bliss of nibbana".

