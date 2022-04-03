Mahela Jayawardene Slams Sri Lankan Govt Over Curfew Amid Crisis; 'Do The Right Thing'

Sri Lankan legend and current Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene has opened up on the ongoing economic crisis in his country, slamming the recent actions of the government on people who are protesting over the situation in Colombo and other parts of the nation.

The 44-year old former cricketer believes that people have a right to protest and that the current regime must not ignore their needs and demands.

Jayawardene slams Sri Lanka's government for economic crisis

Via a long Instagram post, Jayawardene questioned the Sri Lankan government's actions amid the recent economic crisis as he wrote:

"I am sad to see emergency law and curfew in Sri Lanka. The government cannot ignore the needs of the people who have every right to protest. Detaining people who do is not acceptable and I am very proud of the brave Sri Lankan lawyers who rushed to their defence. True leaders own up to mistakes. There is massive urgency here to protect the people of our country, united in their suffering. These problems are man-made and can be fixed by the right, qualified people. Certain people controlling the economy of this country have lost the people's confidence and must stand down. We then need a good team to give the country confidence and belief. There is no time to waste. It is time to be humble, not make excuses and to do the right thing."

Sri Lankan government detains over 600 protestors

The Sri Lankan government on Sunday detained over 600 protestors for violating a day curfew that was imposed from Saturday until Monday. Due to the rising protests in light of the nation's economic crisis, the administration had imposed a 36-hour curfew that began at 10 PM on Saturday, April 2. However, with people taking to the streets, the local police arrested about 664 protestors.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's regime also announced that people would be banned from gathering in public places. According to the Daily Mirror, they issued an Extraordinary Gazette on Saturday, as per which people would be prohibited from staying in any public roads, public parks, railways or any other public areas. This rule would be in effect from 6:00 PM on April 2 to 6:00 AM on April 4.