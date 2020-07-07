Mahendra Singh Dhoni Celebrates 39th Birthday With Hardik Pandya In Ranchi

As former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a surprise visit to Ranchi to wish Dhoni on the occasion. After landing at the airport Pandya drove right away to Dhoni's farmhouse in Simalia.

Dhoni made a brief appearance outside his farmhouse riding on his bike. He did not speak to the press but came out for a 30-second photo op on his bike on being informed about media persons waiting outside the gate.

Hardik Pandya's special visit

Sources close to Dhoni said that Dhoni celebrated his 39th Birthday along with family, close relatives and few friends including Hardik Pandya at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi. It was confirmed not to be 'grand celebration'. Pandya, who recently got married, specially flew from Baroda to wish Dhoni on his birthday.

Amid the lockdown, Dhoni has shared his interest in organic farming for which he even bought a tractor. Earlier, a video of him driving a tractor and ploughing the field also went viral. Dhoni, to begin with, has sown watermelon and papaya on his farm.

It's been almost a year since Dhoni played his last international cricket match, ever since India lost to the New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

Dhoni to retire from International cricket?

Dhoni has been training hard both in the nets and in the gym for this years edition of IPL. However, IPL 2020 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the recent Zoom chat between India player Rohit Sharma and Dhoni's CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh is to be believed, Dhoni may not don the blue jersey again but will continue playing IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

Now the question is with Dhoni turning 39, has he got the drive and motivation left to play international cricket anymore?

