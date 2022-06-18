All-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday revealed a bit of good advice he received from former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. After the fourth T20I against South Africa, Pandya told his teammate Dinesh Karthik that Dhoni had once told him to always focus on the team's needs rather than individual scores, and that the advice has stayed with him since then.

Pandya was responding to a question from Karthik, who had asked him to compare his approach while playing for the Gujarat Titans to his approach while playing for Team India.

"Early in my career, Mahi bhai taught me one thing. I asked him a very simple question as to how do you get away from the pressure and everything and he gave me very simple advice ‘Stop thinking about what is your score and start thinking about what your team requires’; that helped me a lot as a cricketer," Pandya told Dinesh Karthik on bcci.tv.

Pandya in the T20I series against SA

Pandya helped India compile a massive total in the fourth T20I against South Africa on Friday, hitting 46 from 31 balls. Pandya's innings consisted of three boundaries and three sixes, which he scored at a strike rate of 148.39. India were down to 40/3 before Pandya came in to bat. He did, however, assist India to a respectable total thanks to two outstanding partnerships of 41 and 65 runs with Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, respectively.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, showed some great form with both the bat and the ball, ultimately helping his team win the IPL trophy. Pandya finished the season as his team's highest run-scorer, hitting a whopping 487 runs at an average of 44.27 and at a strike rate of 131.26. Pandya has been given the opportunity to captain Team India in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, thanks to his outstanding display of leadership skill in the IPL.

Pandya will lead a 17-member squad for a two-match T20I series against Ireland, starting June 26. Karthik has also been named in the squad as India's primary wicket-keeper. The two-match series will give Indian an opportunity to test players for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Image: PTI