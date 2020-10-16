Mahmudullah XI Vs Najmul XI Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Mahmudullah XI will go up against Najmul XI in the BCB President's Cup this week. The Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm IST from the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on October 17. Here are the MAH XI vs NAJ XI live stream details, how to watch the MAH XI vs NAJ XI live in India and the MAH XI vs NAJ XI pitch and weather report.

Towhid Hridoy is the player of the match for his match winning 52-run knock.#BCBPresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/Ob5qIPxX3c — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 11, 2020

BCB President's Cup: Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI preview

Mahmudullah XI and Najmul XI have both had similar runs in the BCB President's Cup so far. Mahmudullah XI started off their series with a loss against their opponents for tomorrow. The first Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI contest saw Mahmudullah XI lose to Najmul XI by 4 wickets. Star batsman Liton Das fell cheaply to Taskin Ahmed for just 11 runs in the 4th over. Imrul Kayes and captain Mahmudullah put up a great effort, making 40 and 51 runs respectively, but did not receive enough support from the lower order.

Mahmudullah XI were bowled out for 196 in 50 overs. Najmul XI chased down the score easily in 41.1 overs. Towhid Hridoy and Irfan Sukkur scored the bulk of the runs, making 52 and 56 respectively. Ebadat Hossain was the best bowler for Mahmudullah XI, taking three wickets for 46 runs. Mahmudullah XI won their next match against Tamim XI by 5 wickets, putting them in first place in the table. Namjul are in second place after losing their last fixture against Tamim XI.

BCB President's Cup: MAH XI vs NAJ XI live stream details

The MAH XI vs NAJ XI BCB President's Cup match will not be televised in India. Instead, Indian audiences can catch the MAH XI vs NAJ XI live stream on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) YouTube channel. For MAH XI vs NAJ XI live scores, fans can follow the social media pages of the BCB or check the BCB website.

BCB President's Cup: Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI pitch report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla is expected to provide some assistance to the bowlers. Weather conditions will also be suitable for swing bowling, giving pacers some assistance. Every game so far had had at least one team take the full 10 wickets, while batsmen have not been able to make much headway, proving that the ground is a bowler's paradise.

BCB President's Cup: Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the forecast for tomorrow's match is sunny and very warm. The temperature tomorrow will be 35°C while humidity will be at 54%. There is a small chance of rainfall during the game, but fans can still expect a full 50-over a side game.

