Mahmudullah XI Vs Tamim XI Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Mahmudullah's XI are set to battle it out against Tamim's XI in the second match of the BCB President’s Cup on Tuesday, October 13. The match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the MAH XI vs TAM XI live stream info, how to watch MAH XI vs TAM XI live stream live in India and where to catch MAH XI vs TAM XI live scores.

Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI: MAH XI vs TAM XI live stream info and preview

TAM XI should be confident of doing well versus MAH XI after watching their opponents' performance in their first match. This will be the second match for the MAH XI and they would look to win build some momentum going ahead in the tournament. On the other hand, TAM XI will be playing their first match and will be looking to get off to a winning start as well. A great contest is on cards for fans, however it is too early to make a MAH XI vs TAM XI prediction.

Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI: Weather report ahead of MAH XI vs TAM XI live stream

Coming to the weather report before the start of Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI match, the conditions don't seem to be good before the start of the match as there will be cloud cover along with a storm which could result in the toss getting delayed. However, the condition will improve as the match progresses. The humidity forecast clocks in at 61% with temperatures hovering between 34 degrees Celsius.

.@TamimOfficial28 speaks ahead of their first match in BCB President's Cup tomorrow (October 13).#BCB pic.twitter.com/wjJ5rdE3ui — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 12, 2020

Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI: Pitch report ahead of MAH XI vs TAM XI live stream

The pitch for the Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI game is expected to favour the bowlers keeping in mind the weather conditions. The bowlers would look to take advantage of the conditions and pick up early wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first and put their opponent under pressure with early wickets.

MAH XI vs TAM XI live stream: MAH XI vs TAM XI live in India & MAH XI vs TAM XI live scores details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MAH XI vs TAM XI live in India and MAH XI vs TAM XI live stream can log onto the on BCB’s YouTube channel. For MAH XI vs TAM XI live scores, fans can visit Bangladesh Cricket Board's Twitter handle.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket / Twitter

