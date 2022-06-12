Major Fire Destroys Pub Co-owned By Stuart Broad; English Bowler Thankful No One Is Hurt

Veteran England fast bowler Stuart Broad took to his official social media account on Saturday to apologize for the fire that caused disruption in a pub he co-owns with Harry Gurney. While he was hurt that his pub had caught fire, he was extremely thankful that no one was hurt.

Stuart Broad's pub in Nottinghamshire catches fire

Stuart Broad's difficult day with the ball during the ongoing England vs New Zealand second Test was made worse after he received the news that a pub he co-owns had caught fire. Firefighters were immediately called upon at about 3:20 AM local time to the award-winning Tap & Run pub to eliminate the fire that had destroyed the building's first floor and roof.

I couldn’t believe the news this morning. Not sure I still can.

Our wonderful Pub @tapandruncw caught fire in the early hours.

Thankfully no one was hurt, the Nottinghamshire Fire Service were incredible in their efforts & thank you to the villagers for the wonderful support & pic.twitter.com/tVH8ivOvmy — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 11, 2022

Support & sorry for the disruption.

Thinking of our awesome staff today, every single person there has created a special pub for the community. It hurts right now but we will come out the other side @gurneyhf @AvrilGurney pic.twitter.com/vEgFPby1zI — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 11, 2022

The fire had such intensity that not only were the neighbours told to keep their windows and doors shut, but also eight fire engines were required to eliminate the fire. Following the incident, the pub issued an official statement via their website that they would not be open 'for the foreseeable future.' While Broad explained his pain via a Tweet, his England teammate James Anderson told Test Match Special, "He's (Stuart) just happy that no one's hurt. It's obviously gutting because it's such a huge part of his and Harry's lives."

England vs New Zealand live score: Henry dismisses Lees

After New Zealand put up an outstanding total of 553 on the board, courtesy of a brilliant 190-run knock by Daryl Mitchell, they have also managed to dismiss two English batters. The early dismissal of opener Zak Crawley towards the end of Day 2 was followed by the wicket of Alex Lees in the early hours of Day 3.

At the end of 49 overs, England have managed to score 186 runs for the loss of two wickets and still trail the Blackcaps by 367 runs. Former captain Joe Root is currently batting alongside Ollie Pope and the duo have scored 27 and 83 runs respectively (at the time of writing). When it comes to the New Zealand bowling, Trent Boult and Matt Henry have picked up a wicket each.