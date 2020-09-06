MAK Vs BD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live

Mis Ainak Knight (MAK) will face Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD) in the opening match of the Shpageeza Cricket League which will be played in Kabul International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 6 at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our MAK vs BD match prediction, MAK vs BD Dream11 team and the probable MAK vs BD playing 11.
MAK are the defending champions and will look to start their title defence with a win. Both teams have some solid players in their ranks and the match could be an exciting contest to watch on the opening day of the tournament. MAK have Rashid Khan in their ranks, while Mohammad Nabi will be donning the MAK jersey. Both the players are currently playing in CPL 2020.
The Shpageeza Cricket League will feature six teams and is scheduled to take place from September 6 to 16. The 11-day tournament will feature 19 matches including four play-offs and will be played at the Kabul International Stadium. The teams in the tournament are Amo Sharks, Band-e Amir Dragons, Boost Defenders, Kabul Eagles, Mis Ainak Knights and Spin Ghar Tigers
Abdullah Mazari, Abdul Baqi, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Afsar Zazai, Bahar Shinwari, Bilal, Dawlat Zadran, Ghamai Zadran, Hanif Zardan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim, Jamshid Khan, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Najeeb Tarakai, Noor Ahmad, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Sediqullah Pacha, Shahidullah, Shapoor Zadran.
Amir Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Bilal Sami, Farhad Momand, Hamid Hassan, Haqmal Arya, Hazratullah Zazai , Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Imran, Ismat Alam, Mirwais Ashraf , Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Sardar, Nasir Jamal, Parvez Amin, Rashid Khan, Rokhan Barakzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Tariq Stanikzai, Usman Ghani, Wafadar Momand, Waqar Salamkheil
Shapoor Zadran
Dawlat Zadran
Mohammad Shahzad
As per our MAK vs BD match prediction, MAK will be favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.