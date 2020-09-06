MAK Vs BD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live

Mis Ainak Knight (MAK) will face Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD) in the opening match of the Shpageeza Cricket League which will be played in Kabul International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 6 at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our MAK vs BD match prediction, MAK vs BD Dream11 team and the probable MAK vs BD playing 11.

MAK vs BD live: MAK vs BD Dream11 prediction and preview

MAK are the defending champions and will look to start their title defence with a win. Both teams have some solid players in their ranks and the match could be an exciting contest to watch on the opening day of the tournament. MAK have Rashid Khan in their ranks, while Mohammad Nabi will be donning the MAK jersey. Both the players are currently playing in CPL 2020.

MAK vs BD live: All you need to know about Shpageeza Cricket League

The Shpageeza Cricket League will feature six teams and is scheduled to take place from September 6 to 16. The 11-day tournament will feature 19 matches including four play-offs and will be played at the Kabul International Stadium. The teams in the tournament are Amo Sharks, Band-e Amir Dragons, Boost Defenders, Kabul Eagles, Mis Ainak Knights and Spin Ghar Tigers

MAK vs BD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MAK vs BD Dream11 team

MAK vs BD Dream11 prediction: MAK vs BD Dream11 team: MAK squad

Abdullah Mazari, Abdul Baqi, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Afsar Zazai, Bahar Shinwari, Bilal, Dawlat Zadran, Ghamai Zadran, Hanif Zardan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim, Jamshid Khan, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Najeeb Tarakai, Noor Ahmad, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Sediqullah Pacha, Shahidullah, Shapoor Zadran.

MAK vs BD Dream11 prediction: MAK vs BD Dream11 team: BD squad

Amir Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Bilal Sami, Farhad Momand, Hamid Hassan, Haqmal Arya, Hazratullah Zazai , Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Imran, Ismat Alam, Mirwais Ashraf , Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Sardar, Nasir Jamal, Parvez Amin, Rashid Khan, Rokhan Barakzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Tariq Stanikzai, Usman Ghani, Wafadar Momand, Waqar Salamkheil

MAK vs BD Dream11 prediction: MAK vs BD Dream11 top picks

Asghar Afghan

Shapoor Zadran

Dawlat Zadran

Mohammad Shahzad

MAK vs BD Dream11 team

MAK vs BD match prediction

As per our MAK vs BD match prediction, MAK will be favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The MAK vs BD Dream11 prediction, MAK vs BD top picks and MAK vs BD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MAK vs BD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Afghanistan Cricket / Twitter