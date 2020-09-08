MAK Vs KE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live

Mis Ainak Knights (MAK) will face Kabul Eagles (KE) in the 4th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League which will be played in the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 8 at 10:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our MAK vs KE match prediction, MAK vs KE Dream11 team and the probable MAK vs KE playing 11.

MAK vs KE live: MAK vs KE Dream11 prediction and preview

Mis Ainak Knights are the defending champions and will look to build on the momentum from their opening encounter. Both teams have some solid players in their ranks, and the match could be an exciting contest to watch. The Knights have Mohammad Nabi in their ranks, who is currently taking part in CPL 2020, but will reportedly not be coming to Kabul for the league, and will instead directly travel for IPL 2020.

Mohammad Shehzad was the star for Knights in their opening contest. Having scored a quick-fire half-century, the wicket-keeper retired hurt later. The side will be hoping for their marquee player to be fit for the upcoming encounter against Kabul Eagles.

MAK vs KE Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MAK vs KE Dream11 team

MAK vs KE Dream11 prediction: MAK vs KE Dream11 team: MAK squad

Abdullah Mazari, Abdul Baqi, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Afsar Zazai, Bahar Shinwari, Bilal, Dawlat Zadran, Ghamai Zadran, Hanif Zardan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim, Jamshid Khan, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Najeeb Tarakai, Noor Ahmad, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Sediqullah Pacha, Shahidullah, Shapoor Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal

MAK vs KE Dream11 prediction: MAK vs KE Dream11 team: KE squad

Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Younas-Ahmadzai, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Reyaz Hassain, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Wasim Akram, Nangeyalia Kharote, Samiullah Shenwari, Abdullah Naib, Farmanullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Khial Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ziaur Rahman-Akbar, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

MAK vs KE Dream11 prediction: MAK vs KE Dream11 top picks

Mohammad Shahzad

Dawlat Zadran

Gulbadin Naib

MAK vs KE Dream11 prediction: MAK vs KE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Noor-Ali-Zadran,

All-rounders: Shahidullah Kamal (VC), Farmanullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Samiullah Shenwari

Bowlers: Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai

MAK vs KE Dream11 prediction

MAK start off as favourites to win the match.

Please note that the above MAK vs KE Dream11 prediction, MAK vs KE Dream11 team and probable MAK vs KE playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The MAK vs KE match prediction and MAK vs KE Dream11 team do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter