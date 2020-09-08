MAK Vs KE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live

Mis Ainak Knights (MAK) will face Kabul Eagles (KE) in the 4th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League which will be played in the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 8 at 10:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our MAK vs KE match prediction, MAK vs KE Dream11 team and the probable MAK vs KE playing 11.
Mis Ainak Knights are the defending champions and will look to build on the momentum from their opening encounter. Both teams have some solid players in their ranks, and the match could be an exciting contest to watch. The Knights have Mohammad Nabi in their ranks, who is currently taking part in CPL 2020, but will reportedly not be coming to Kabul for the league, and will instead directly travel for IPL 2020.
Mohammad Shehzad was the star for Knights in their opening contest. Having scored a quick-fire half-century, the wicket-keeper retired hurt later. The side will be hoping for their marquee player to be fit for the upcoming encounter against Kabul Eagles.
Abdullah Mazari, Abdul Baqi, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Afsar Zazai, Bahar Shinwari, Bilal, Dawlat Zadran, Ghamai Zadran, Hanif Zardan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim, Jamshid Khan, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Najeeb Tarakai, Noor Ahmad, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Sediqullah Pacha, Shahidullah, Shapoor Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal
ALSO READ | KE Vs BOD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live
Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Younas-Ahmadzai, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Reyaz Hassain, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Wasim Akram, Nangeyalia Kharote, Samiullah Shenwari, Abdullah Naib, Farmanullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Khial Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ziaur Rahman-Akbar, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Reveals MS Dhoni's Plan This Season For CSK's Future Benefit
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batsmen: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Noor-Ali-Zadran,
All-rounders: Shahidullah Kamal (VC), Farmanullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Samiullah Shenwari
Bowlers: Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai
ALSO READ | Eng Vs Aus 2020: Jos Buttler's 77* That Made Light Work Of Australia's 157; Watch Video
MAK start off as favourites to win the match.
ALSO READ | Bob Willis Trophy: English County Match Abandoned After Player Tests COVID-19 Positive