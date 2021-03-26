'Make It 2-0 Guys': Harbhajan Singh Backs India To Take An Unassailable Lead In ODI Series

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has come forward and lauded Team India's batsmen for having showcased an outstanding batting performance during the second ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. A remarkable batting performance from the top-order led by skipper Virat Kohli and the middle-order meant that India ended up breaching the 300-run mark for a second straight time in the ongoing series.

'Make it 2-0 guys': Harbhajan Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Bhajji' gave special mention to limited-overs specialist KL Rahul who notched up his fifth ODI century before heaping praise on top knocks of middle-order batsmen Rishabh Pant, and, Hardik Pandya and then congratulated captain Kohli for steadying the innings. The two-time world champion then went on to add that a total of 336 should be enough and backed the Men In Blue to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

KL Rahul's impactful century helps India post 336/6

After being asked to bat first by England's stand-in captain Jos Buttler, India seemed to be in a spot of bother as they lost both their openers Rohit Sharma, and, Shikhar Dhawan before nine overs with just 37 runs on the board. Virat and Rahul then resurrected the hosts with a 121-run stand for the third wicket before the former was dismissed. Meanwhile, Lokesh kept the scoreboard ticking along with Rishabh Pant (77) as he scored an impactful century.

The Karnataka cricketer scored 108 off 114 deliveries before being caught by Recce Topley at mid-wicket off Tom Curran in the 45th over when he looked to score at a brisk rate at the death overs. Middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya then added finishing touches with a 16-ball 35 as the Men In Blue posted a stiff total of 336/6 from their allotted 50 overs.

The Indian bowlers will now be looking to make the ball talk as they had done in the previous game to seal the ODI series with a win under their belt on Friday.