Makhaya Ntini Recounts Heartbreaking Discrimination At Hands Of Own South Africa Teammates

Makhaya Ntini has revealed how he was isolated by his former South African team-mates during his playing days. Ntini who had made his debut in 1998 was the first black African cricketer to represent South Africa at the highest level. Meanwhile, the former pacer has heartbreakingly revealed that his then team-mates used to avoid him off the field and that he was forever lonely.

'I was forever lonely': Makhaya Ntini

“I was forever lonely. The first thing that comes to mind when I think of loneliness, is to not have someone knocking on your door and say, let’s go for dinner. That’s loneliness,” said Ntini while interacting on the SABC’s Morning Live.

“You had watch friends calling each other and then having plans right in front of you and then you’d be skipped. When you walk into a breakfast room – and you’re the first one there – you’d see the next person that walks in, he will never come to sit next to you. It’s that loneliness … we’re playing in the same team, practice at the same time, bowl to them, wear the same clothes and sing the same national anthem,” the veteran speedster added.

“It’s those things that I had to find a way to overcome them. I found a way and that became one of the weapons of my life whereby I would go to the driver of the bus early morning and I would give him my bag and then I’ll say to him, I’ll meet you at the ground. I then put on my running shoes and ran to the cricket ground, and then the same thing on my way back,” he further added.

Makhaya Ntini's cricketing career

The 43-year-old had represented South Africa in 101 Tests, 173 One Day Internationals, and, 10 T20Is in his 11-year career spanning from 1998 to 2009. The Proteas fast bowler has 390 Test as well as 266 ODI scalps. Ntini became the third South African bowler after Allan Donald and Shaun Pollock to take 300 wickets in the game's longest format. 'The Mdingi' Express' was a part of South Africa's World Cup campaigns in the 2003 and 2007 editions respectively. South Africa who were the hosts in 2003 failed to progress beyond the group stages and four years later in the Caribbean, they managed a semi-final finish after losing to the eventual champions Australia.