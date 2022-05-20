'Making The Country Proud': Kohli, Tendulkar Lavish Praise On World Champion Nikhat Zareen

Following Nikhat Zareen's historic gold medal victory at the Women's Boxing World Championship on Thursday, several members of the Indian cricketing fraternity, such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, took to social media to congratulate the 25-year-old. Zareen dominated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas to register an emphatic 5-0 win in the flyweight category (52 kg) to become only the fifth Indian woman to win a gold in a boxing event.

Virat Kohli and Tendulkar congratulate Nikhat Zareen

Congratulations Nikhat Zareen on your 🥇 win and to Manisha Moun and Parveen on winning the 🥉 at the Women's World Boxing Championship . 👏🥊 pic.twitter.com/0gIIKHdsNX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 20, 2022

Many congratulations to you @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold at the Women's World Boxing Championships. pic.twitter.com/GnogGdgUgB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 20, 2022

What a win this is @nikhat_zareen Congratulations, World Champion 👏 pic.twitter.com/64k9Zv4eQt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 19, 2022

Well done Nikhat Zareen. You just gave Indian sport another wow moment. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 19, 2022

Nikhat Zareen's landmark victory sees her join the elite list of four other female boxers who have won the prestigious gold medal. After claiming a fantastic unanimous 5-0 verdict against her Thai opponent, she joined the likes of six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006) as the other female boxers who have won the prestigious world championship.

However, the 25-year-old is not the only female boxer who will return home with a medal, as debutant Parveen Hooda and Manisha Moun won a bronze medal each in the 63 and 57 kg categories. Even though the medal count has decreased by one at this event, it is of immense pride that an Indian has been crowned the world champion after four years. The last woman to do so was Mary Kom when she accomplished the feat in the 48 kg category in the 2018 edition of the competition.

Nikhat Zareen delighted to win gold at World Championships

While speaking to reporters after her historic triumph, Nikhat Zareen said, "These two years, I focused on my game only and whatever the weaknesses were there in my game, I tried to improve. I worked on my strong points and on where I lacked in my game. I worked on the aspects where I needed to work and made myself strong."

She added, "All those hurdles which I have faced in my career have made me strong. I have become mentally strong after all these and my thought process is that whatever happens, I have to fight and give my best." Following a monumental win at the age of just 25, Zareen will hope for plenty more success in the future.