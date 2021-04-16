MAL Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match Preview

Match 21 of the ECS T10 Portugal 2021 will be played between Malo and Coimbra Knights at the Estadio Muncipal de Miranda do Corvo. The match starts at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST) on Friday, April 16. Here is our MAL vs CK Dream11 prediction, MAL vs CK Dream11 team and MAL vs CK player record.

MAL vs CK match preview

Malo are currently third on the points table. They can close the gap on the second spot by winning the upcoming double header match versus the Coimbra Knights. They have won three of their four matches so far and will be coming into this fixture on the back of a one-run win over Oeiras.

Coimbra Knights, on the other hand, have just one win to show in the tournament and will be desperate to win both matches to climb up the points table. They lost their previous matches to Oeiras by 32 runs and 9 wickets respectively and will be desperate for win to get their season back on track. This should be a cracking contest to watch.

MAL vs CK weather report

The condition will be partly sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 51% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain not coming down during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

MAL vs CK pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

MAL vs CK player record

Rana Sarwar and Amir Zaib are the key players for Malo in the upcoming match and they will be eager to perform and help their team retain their current position on the points table. For Coimbra Knights, Chris Redhead and T Madeira will be expected to do well like they have been doing so far.

MAL vs CK Dream11 team

MAL vs CK Dream11 prediction

As per our MAL vs CK Dream11 prediction, MAL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MAL vs CK match prediction and MAL vs CK best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAL vs CK player record and MAL vs CK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.