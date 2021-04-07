MAL Vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match Preview

Malo are all set to face Gorkha 11 in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Portugal 2021. The MAL vs GOR match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST from the Estadio Muncipal de Miranda do Corvo on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Here is our MAL vs GOR Dream11 prediction, MAL vs GOR Dream11 team and MAL vs GOR playing 11. The MAL vs GOR live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Malo will be playing their first match in the competition and so they will be eager to make an impression by winning the match. The team won the title last season and had defeated Gorkha 11 in the semi-final. They will look to repeat the same performance this time around.

Gorkha 11, on the other hand, have started their ECS T10 Portugal campaign strongly, winning their opening two fixtures by big margins. They defeated Coimbra Knights by 58 runs and 60 runs in the two matches, despite scoring 108 and 105 runs respectively. Gorkha 11 are currently high on confidence after crushing wins and will be looking to extend their winning run.

MAL : Mian Mehmood (c), Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir, Raj Popat.

GOR : Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Imran Khan Jr., Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo.

As per our MAL vs GOR Dream11 prediction, GOR will come out on top in this contest.

