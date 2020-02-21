MAL Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All 2nd T20I Match Details

Malaysia will play against Hong Kong in the second T20 international of their 5-match series in Malaysia. Hong Kong are on a tour of Malaysia, which could decide their participation in the Asia Cup later this year. Let us look at MAL vs HK Dream11 details, predictions, match preview, squad details, etc.

MAL vs HK live streaming and match schedule

The MAL vs HK live streaming can be found on Malaysia Cricket's official YouTube page around the world. Otherwise, MAL vs HK live scores can be followed on the ICC's official website and social media pages of Malaysia and Hong Kong Cricket respectively.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Date: Friday, February 21, 2020

Time: 5 PM IST

MAL vs HK Dream11 Match preview

@MalaysiaCricket has won the first T20I against @CricketHK with #KhizarHayat creating a new #T20I bowling record for best figures on debut in men's category. Bravo!! Great Result!! — Czarsportz - Global Associate Cricket World (@Emerging_93) February 20, 2020

This is the second match of the five-game T20 international series between the two sides. In the previous clash between the two sides, Malaysia defeated Hong Kong. This series will be instrumental in both teams' preparation for the ACC Men’s Eastern Region T20 Tournament to be played in Thailand.

When it comes to the MAL vs HK playing 11, Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong. Aizaz Khan and Waqas Khan are the top picks for Hong Kong, while Pavandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out for Malaysia.

MAL vs HK Playing 11 likely from both the squads

Malaysia Squad: Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat.

Hong Kong Squad: Aizaz Khan(c), Scott McKechnie(w), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad.

MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction of captain and vice-captain

Captain: Aizaz Khan

Vice-captain: Pavandeep Singh

MAL vs HK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh

Batsmen: Syed Aziz, Aminuddin Ramly, Bhushan Save, Waqas Khan

All-Rounders: Kinchit Shah¸ Sharvin Muniandy, Aizaz Khan

Bowlers: Nasrulla Rana, Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh

MAL vs HK match prediction

Malaysia start off as the favourites against Hong Kong.

Note: Our MAL vs HK dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.