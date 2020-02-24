MAL Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All 4th T20 Match Details

Malaysia will play against Hong Kong in the fourth T20 international of their 5-match series in Malaysia. Hong Kong are on a tour to Malaysia, which could decide their participation in the Asia Cup later this year. Let us look at MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction, MAL vs HK Dream11 team, MAL vs HK match prediction and more.

MAL vs HK Live: MAL vs HK Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Date: Monday, February 24, 2020

Time: 11.30 AM IST

MAL vs HK live: MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction match preview

Ehsan Khan hits another 6, but it's too little too late. With 9 needed off the last ball he is bowled, and @MalaysiaCricket Malaysia win the series.



All that's left for is to play for pride - the next game is tomorrow, 2 PM HKT. Join us then@FanCodeIndia #MALvHK #InterportT20I — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) February 23, 2020

This is the fourth match of the five-game T20 international series between the two sides. Malaysia have won the previous three games, thus clinching the series. In the previous match, while batting first, Malaysia scored 152 runs, while Hong Kong could manage to score 144 runs only, thus losing by eight runs.

Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong. Aizaz Khan and Waqas Khan are the top picks for Hong Kong, while Pavandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out for Malaysia.

MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction: MAL vs HK Playing 11 (squad) details

MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction - Malaysia Squad:

Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction - Hong Kong Squad:

Aizaz Khan(c), Scott McKechnie(w), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hamed Khan, Aftab Hussain

MAL vs HK Live: MAL vs HK Dream11 team captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: Aizaz Khan

Vice-captain: Pavandeep Singh

MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction: MAL vs HK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh

Batsmen: Syed Aziz, Aminuddin Ramly, Bhushan Save, Waqas Khan

All-Rounders: Kinchit Shah¸ Sharvin Muniandy, Aizaz Khan

Bowlers: Nasrulla Rana, Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh

MAL vs HK Dream11: MAL vs HK match prediction

Malaysia start off as the favourites against Hong Kong as per our MAL vs HK match prediction.

Note: The MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the MAL vs HK Dream11 team does not guarantee any positive results in your games.