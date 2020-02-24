MAL Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All 4th T20 Match Details

Malaysia will play against Hong Kong in the fourth T20 international of their 5-match series in Malaysia. Hong Kong are on a tour to Malaysia, which could decide their participation in the Asia Cup later this year. Let us look at MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction, MAL vs HK Dream11 team, MAL vs HK match prediction and more.
Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.
Date: Monday, February 24, 2020
Time: 11.30 AM IST
Ehsan Khan hits another 6, but it's too little too late. With 9 needed off the last ball he is bowled, and @MalaysiaCricket Malaysia win the series.— Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) February 23, 2020
All that's left for is to play for pride - the next game is tomorrow, 2 PM HKT. Join us then@FanCodeIndia #MALvHK #InterportT20I
This is the fourth match of the five-game T20 international series between the two sides. Malaysia have won the previous three games, thus clinching the series. In the previous match, while batting first, Malaysia scored 152 runs, while Hong Kong could manage to score 144 runs only, thus losing by eight runs.
Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong. Aizaz Khan and Waqas Khan are the top picks for Hong Kong, while Pavandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out for Malaysia.
Captain: Aizaz Khan
Vice-captain: Pavandeep Singh
Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh
Batsmen: Syed Aziz, Aminuddin Ramly, Bhushan Save, Waqas Khan
All-Rounders: Kinchit Shah¸ Sharvin Muniandy, Aizaz Khan
Bowlers: Nasrulla Rana, Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh
Malaysia start off as the favourites against Hong Kong as per our MAL vs HK match prediction.