MAL Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All 3rd T20I Match Details

Malaysia will play against Hong Kong in the third T20 international of their 5-match series in Malaysia. Hong Kong are on a tour to Malaysia, which could decide their participation in the Asia Cup later this year. This makes picking the MAL vs HK Dream11 team all the more interesting. Let us look at all MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction, MAL vs HK live match preview, MAL vs HK playing 11 and more.
Also Read | Icy Kane Williamson & fiery Virat Kohli's ideas hand-in-hand in Cricket's Game of Thrones
The MAL vs HK live match will take place at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The MAL vs HK live match is scheduled for Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 5 PM IST.
And that's that. HK finish on 103/8 in their 19 overs, and lose by 35 runs to @MalaysiaCricket. We've gone 0-2 down in the 5-match #InterportT20I series.— Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) February 21, 2020
The next match is on Sunday, 7:30 PM. Join us then.#MALvHK @FanCodeIndia
Beginning with our MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction, this is the third match of the five-game T20 international series between the two sides. In the previous clash between the two sides, Malaysia defeated Hong Kong by 35 runs. Malaysia have won both the games so far. This series will be instrumental in both teams' preparation for the ACC Men’s Eastern Region T20 Tournament to be played in Thailand.
Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong. Aizaz Khan and Waqas Khan are the top picks for Hong Kong, while Pavandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out for Malaysia.
Also Read | Expecting 'flak,' Aussies return to scene of cricket scandal
Also Read | Cheteshwar Pujara to represent Country cricket side Gloucestershire Cricket, 'Can't Wait'
Captain: Aizaz Khan
Vice-captain: Pavandeep Singh
Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh
Batsmen: Syed Aziz, Aminuddin Ramly, Bhushan Save, Waqas Khan
All-Rounders: Kinchit Shah¸ Sharvin Muniandy, Aizaz Khan
Bowlers: Nasrulla Rana, Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh
Also Read | New Zealand cricket coach Adam Miles acquitted despite being caught drunk-driving 4 times
Malaysia start off as the favourites against Hong Kong as per our MAL vs HK Match Prediction.