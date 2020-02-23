MAL Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All 3rd T20I Match Details

Malaysia will play against Hong Kong in the third T20 international of their 5-match series in Malaysia. Hong Kong are on a tour to Malaysia, which could decide their participation in the Asia Cup later this year. This makes picking the MAL vs HK Dream11 team all the more interesting. Let us look at all MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction, MAL vs HK live match preview, MAL vs HK playing 11 and more.

MAL vs HK live match schedule

The MAL vs HK live match will take place at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The MAL vs HK live match is scheduled for Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 5 PM IST.

MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction: Match Preview

And that's that. HK finish on 103/8 in their 19 overs, and lose by 35 runs to @MalaysiaCricket. We've gone 0-2 down in the 5-match #InterportT20I series.



The next match is on Sunday, 7:30 PM. Join us then.#MALvHK @FanCodeIndia — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) February 21, 2020

Beginning with our MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction, this is the third match of the five-game T20 international series between the two sides. In the previous clash between the two sides, Malaysia defeated Hong Kong by 35 runs. Malaysia have won both the games so far. This series will be instrumental in both teams' preparation for the ACC Men’s Eastern Region T20 Tournament to be played in Thailand.

Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong. Aizaz Khan and Waqas Khan are the top picks for Hong Kong, while Pavandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out for Malaysia.

MAL vs HK Playing 11 likely from both the squads

MAL vs HK Playing 11:

Malaysia - Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Nazril Rahman, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

MAL vs HK Playing 11:

Hong Kong - Aizaz Khan(c), Scott McKechnie(w), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction of captain and vice-captain

Captain: Aizaz Khan

Vice-captain: Pavandeep Singh

MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction: MAL vs HK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh

Batsmen: Syed Aziz, Aminuddin Ramly, Bhushan Save, Waqas Khan

All-Rounders: Kinchit Shah¸ Sharvin Muniandy, Aizaz Khan

Bowlers: Nasrulla Rana, Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh

MAL vs HK Match Prediction

Malaysia start off as the favourites against Hong Kong as per our MAL vs HK Match Prediction.

Note: Our MAL vs HK Match Prediction is based out of our own analysis and the MAL vs HK Dream11 team does not guarantee any positive results in your games.