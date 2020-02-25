MAL Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 5th T20I Match Details

Malaysia will play against Hong Kong in the fifth and the final T20 international of their 5-match series in Malaysia. Hong Kong are on a tour to Malaysia, which could decide their participation in the Asia Cup later this year. Let us look at MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction, the MAL vs HK Dream11 team and MAL vs HK match prediction that are set to bring you favourable results.
Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.
Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Time: 7.30 AM IST
With the confidence flowing, Malaysia made light of playing under the scorching sun to beat Hong Kong by 13 runs to go 4-0 up in the Twenty20 International series at the Kinrara Oval on Monday...click below to read morehttps://t.co/5PAht49bYy pic.twitter.com/5TG39KLZIG— Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) February 24, 2020
This is the final match of the five-game T20 international series between the two sides. Malaysia have won every game of the series, while Hong Kong are struggling to secure atleast one win against Malaysia. In the previous game, batting first, Malaysia scored 167 runs, while Hong Kong could manage to score 154 runs only, thus losing by 13 runs.
Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong. Aizaz Khan and Waqas Khan are the top picks for Hong Kong, while Pavandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out for Malaysia.
Captain: Aizaz Khan
Vice-captain: Pavandeep Singh
Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh
Batsmen: Syed Aziz, Aminuddin Ramly, Bhushan Save, Waqas Khan
All-Rounders: Kinchit Shah¸ Sharvin Muniandy, Aizaz Khan
Bowlers: Nasrulla Rana, Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh
Malaysia start off as the favourites against Hong Kong as per our MAL vs HK match prediction