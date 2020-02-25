MAL Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 5th T20I Match Details

Malaysia will play against Hong Kong in the fifth and the final T20 international of their 5-match series in Malaysia. Hong Kong are on a tour to Malaysia, which could decide their participation in the Asia Cup later this year. Let us look at MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction, the MAL vs HK Dream11 team and MAL vs HK match prediction that are set to bring you favourable results.

MAL vs HK Live: MAL vs HK Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Time: 7.30 AM IST

MAL vs HK live: MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction match preview

With the confidence flowing, Malaysia made light of playing under the scorching sun to beat Hong Kong by 13 runs to go 4-0 up in the Twenty20 International series at the Kinrara Oval on Monday...click below to read morehttps://t.co/5PAht49bYy pic.twitter.com/5TG39KLZIG — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) February 24, 2020

This is the final match of the five-game T20 international series between the two sides. Malaysia have won every game of the series, while Hong Kong are struggling to secure atleast one win against Malaysia. In the previous game, batting first, Malaysia scored 167 runs, while Hong Kong could manage to score 154 runs only, thus losing by 13 runs.

Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong. Aizaz Khan and Waqas Khan are the top picks for Hong Kong, while Pavandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out for Malaysia.

MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction: MAL vs HK Playing 11 (squad) details

MAL vs HK Dream11 Prediction - MAL vs HK playing 11 - Malaysia Squad: Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

MAL vs HK Dream11 Prediction - MAL vs HK playing 11 - Hong Kong Squad: Aizaz Khan(c), Scott McKechnie(w), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hamed Khan, Aftab Hussain

MAL vs HK Live: MAL vs HK Dream11 team captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: Aizaz Khan

Vice-captain: Pavandeep Singh

MAL vs HK live: MAL vs HK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh

Batsmen: Syed Aziz, Aminuddin Ramly, Bhushan Save, Waqas Khan

All-Rounders: Kinchit Shah¸ Sharvin Muniandy, Aizaz Khan

Bowlers: Nasrulla Rana, Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh

MAL vs HK live: MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction

Malaysia start off as the favourites against Hong Kong as per our MAL vs HK match prediction

Note: The MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the MAL vs HK Dream11 team does not guarantee any positive results in your games.