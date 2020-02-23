MAL Vs HK Live Streaming Details, Pitch And Weather Report, 3rd T20I Match Preview

Malaysia will play against Hong Kong in the third T20 international of their 5-match series in Malaysia. Hong Kong are on a tour to Malaysia, which could decide their participation in the Asia Cup later this year. Let us look at the MAL vs HK live streaming details, MAL vs HK live match preview, MAL vs HK head to head details and more.

MAL vs HK live streaming: MAL vs HK live telecast in India

And that's that. HK finish on 103/8 in their 19 overs, and lose by 35 runs to @MalaysiaCricket. We've gone 0-2 down in the 5-match #InterportT20I series.



The next match is on Sunday, 7:30 PM. Join us then.#MALvHK @FanCodeIndia — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) February 21, 2020

The MAL vs HK live telecast in India is not available. However, MAL vs HK live streaming can be found on Malaysia Cricket's official YouTube page around the world. Otherwise, MAL vs HK live scores can be followed on the ICC's official website and social media pages of Malaysia and Hong Kong Cricket respectively. Here are other MAL vs HK live streaming details of the MAL vs HK live match -

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2020

Time: 5 PM IST

MAL vs HK head to head: Match preview

The MAL vs HK live match preview for the third match of the five-game T20 international series between the two sides comes after Malaysia defeated Hong Kong in the previous two games. This series will be instrumental in both teams' preparation for the ACC Men’s Eastern Region T20 Tournament to be played in Thailand.

For the MAL vs HK live match, Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong. Aizaz Khan and Waqas Khan are the top picks for Hong Kong, while Pavandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out as another MAL vs HK head to head is much awaited.

MAL vs HK live streaming: Kuala Lumpur pitch report for MAL vs HK live match

The Kinrara Academy oval pitch is known to favour the batting side. The ground boasts off long boundaries as well. The ground has seen some good scoring games with 142 runs as the average first inning score. 206 runs is the highest score recorded at this stadium. The previous clash between the two sides saw Malaysia score 138 runs.

MAL vs HK live score: Weather report for MAL vs HL live match

The weather forecast is moderate in Kuala Lumpur. Weather forecasts predict the chances of a morning shower. While the temperature is expected to be sunny in the afternoon and likely to hit the 33 °C-mark.

MAL vs HK head to head: Squads

Malaysia Squad: Bhushan Save (C), Virandeep Singh (WK), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

Hong Kong Squad: Aizaz Khan (C), Scott McKechnie (WK), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hamed Khan, Aftab Hussain

