MAL Vs HK Live Streaming Details, Pitch And Weather Report, 5th T20I Match Preview

Malaysia will play against Hong Kong in the fifth and the final T20 international of their 5-match series in Malaysia. Hong Kong are on a tour to Malaysia, which could decide their participation in the Asia Cup later this year. Let us look at the MAL vs HK live streaming details, MAL vs HK live match preview, Malaysia vs Hong Kong head to head details and more.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong live telecast in India and MAL vs HK live streaming

Malaysia vs Hong Kong live telecast in India will not take place on any TV channel. However, the MAL vs HL live streaming will be on FanCode in India. Malaysia vs Hong Kong live match can also be found on Malaysia Cricket's official YouTube page around the world.

MAL vs HK live score and updates can be followed on the ICC's official website and social media pages of Malaysia and Hong Kong Cricket respectively. Here are other MAL vs HK live streaming details of Malaysia vs Hong Kong live match -

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Malaysia vs Hong Kong head to head: Match preview

And that's that. HK end on 154/7, and lose the 4th game of the #InterportT20I series by 13 runs to go 0-4 down to @MalaysiaCricket



The fifth and final game is on Wednesday, 10 AM. Join us then.@FanCodeIndia #MALvHK — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) February 24, 2020

This will be the final Malaysia vs Hong Kong live match of the five-game T20 international series between the two sides. Malaysia have won the previous four games of the clash. In the previous game, while batting first, Malaysia scored 167 runs, while Hong Kong could manage to score 154 runs only, thus losing by 13 runs.

Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong. Aizaz Khan and Waqas Khan are the top picks for Hong Kong, while Pavandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out for Malaysia in the Malaysia vs Hong Kong live match.

MAL vs HK live streaming: Kuala Lumpur pitch report for MAL vs HK live match

The Kinrara Academy Oval pitch is known to favour the batting side. The ground boasts off long boundaries as well. The ground has seen some good scoring games with 142 runs as the average first inning score. 206 runs is the highest score recorded at this stadium. When the Malaysia vs Hong Kong head to head happened on Sunday between the two sides, Malaysia scored 167 runs.

MAL vs HK live score: Weather report for Malaysia vs Hong Kong live match

The weather forecast is moderate in Kuala Lumpur. Weather forecasts predict a hot, sunny weather in the afternoon. Mercury is likely to touch the 36 °C mark.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong live match: Squad details

Malaysia Squad: Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

Hong Kong Squad: Aizaz Khan(c), Scott McKechnie(w), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hamed Khan, Aftab Hussain

