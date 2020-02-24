MAL Vs HK Live Streaming Details, Pitch And Weather Report And 4th T20I Match Preview

Malaysia will play against Hong Kong in the fourth T20 international of their 5-match series in Malaysia. Hong Kong are on a tour to Malaysia, which could decide their participation in the Asia Cup later this year. Let us look at the MAL vs HK live streaming details, MAL vs HK live match preview, MAL vs HK head to head details and more.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong live telecast in India and MAL vs HK live streaming

Ehsan Khan hits another 6, but it's too little too late. With 9 needed off the last ball he is bowled, and @MalaysiaCricket Malaysia win the series.



All that's left for is to play for pride - the next game is tomorrow, 2 PM HKT. Join us then@FanCodeIndia #MALvHK #InterportT20I — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) February 23, 2020

The Malaysia vs Hong Kong live telecast in India will not take place on any TV channel. However, the MAL vs HL live streaming will be on FanCode in India. The Malaysia vs Hong Kong live match can also be found on Malaysia Cricket's official YouTube page around the world.

MAL vs HK live score and updates can be followed on the ICC's official website and social media pages of Malaysia and Hong Kong Cricket respectively. Here are other MAL vs HK live streaming details of the Malaysia vs Hong Kong live match -

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Date: Monday, February 24, 2020

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Malaysia vs Hong Kong head to head: Match preview

This will be the fourth Malaysia vs Hong Kong live match of the five-game T20 international series between the two sides. Malaysia have won the previous three games of the clash. In the previous game, while batting first, Malaysia scored 152 runs, while Hong Kong could manage to score 144 runs only, thus losing by eight runs.

Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong. Aizaz Khan and Waqas Khan are the top picks for Hong Kong, while Pavandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out for Malaysia in the Malaysia vs Hong Kong live match.

MAL vs HK live streaming: Kuala Lumpur pitch report for MAL vs HK live match

The Kinrara Academy Oval pitch is known to favour the batting side. The ground boasts off long boundaries as well. The ground has seen some good scoring games with 142 runs as the average first inning score. 206 runs is the highest score recorded at this stadium. When Malaysia vs Hong Kong head to head happened on Sunday, between the two sides saw Malaysia score 152 runs.

MAL vs HK live score: Weather report for Malaysia vs Hong Kong live match

The weather forecast is moderate in Kuala Lumpur. Weather forecasts predict partly sunny weather, while a shower is expected in the afternoon. Mercury is likely to touch the 34 °C-mark to begin the MAL vs HK live streaming

Malaysia vs Hong Kong live match: Squad details

Malaysia Squad: Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

Hong Kong Squad: Aizaz Khan(c), Scott McKechnie(w), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hamed Khan, Aftab Hussain

