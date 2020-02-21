MAL Vs HK Live Streaming Details, Pitch And Weather Report, 2nd T20I Match Preview

Malaysia will play against Hong Kong in the second T20 international of their 5-match series in Malaysia. Hong Kong are on a tour to Malaysia, which could decide their participation in the Asia Cup later this year. Let us look at Malaysia vs Hong Kong live streaming details, match preview, squad details etc.

MAL vs HK live telecast in India and MAL vs HK live streaming

The MAL vs HK live telecast in India is not available. However, MAL vs HK live streaming can be found on Malaysia Cricket's official YouTube page around the world. Otherwise, MAL vs HK live scores can be followed on the ICC's official website and social media pages of Malaysia and Hong Kong Cricket respectively. Here are other details of the MAL vs HK live match -

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Date: Friday, February 21, 2020

Time: 5 PM IST

MAL vs HK match preview

@MalaysiaCricket has won the first T20I against @CricketHK with #KhizarHayat creating a new #T20I bowling record for best figures on debut in men's category. Bravo!! Great Result!! — Czarsportz - Global Associate Cricket World (@Emerging_93) February 20, 2020

The MAL vs HK match preview for the second match of the five-game T20 international series between the two sides comes after Malaysia defeated Hong Kong in the first game. This series will be instrumental in both teams' preparation for the ACC Men’s Eastern Region T20 Tournament to be played in Thailand.

For the MAL vs HK live match, Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong. Aizaz Khan and Waqas Khan are the top picks for Hong Kong, while Pavandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out for Malaysia.

Kuala Lumpur pitch report for MAL vs HK live match

The Kinrara Academy oval pitch is known to favour the batting side. The ground boasts off long boundaries as well. The ground has seen some good scoring games with 142 runs as the average first inning score. 206 runs is the highest score recorded at this stadium. The previous clash between the two sides saw Malaysia score 123 runs.

Weather report for MAL vs HL live match

The weather forecast is not conducive in Kuala Lumpur. Weather forecasts predict the chances of rainfall in the afternoon. While the temperature is expected to hit the 34 °C-mark.

MAL vs HK match preview: Squads

Malaysia Squad: Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

Hong Kong Squad: Aizaz Khan(c), Scott McKechnie(w), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hamed Khan, Aftab Hussain