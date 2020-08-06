MAL Vs KACC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

Malmo Cricket Club (MAL) will take on Karlskronazalmi Cricket Club (KACC) in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Thursday, August 6 at 9 PM IST. Here is a look at our MAL vs KACC Dream11 prediction, MAL vs KACC Dream11 team and MAL vs KACC Dream11 top picks.

Also read: KACC Vs AF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

MAL vs KACC Dream11 prediction and preview

MAL's campaign has started on a poor note after they suffered losses in both their opening encounters. A first win in the campaign could go a long way in stabilising a sinking ship. On the other hand, KACC succumbed to a loss in their first match whereas their second was abandoned due to rain. Both sides, therefore, have a lot to play for in this contest.

Also read: Brian Lara Slams 'careless, False' Rumours About Testing Positive For COVID-19

MAL vs KACC Dream11 prediction: MAL vs KACC Dream11 team, full squads

MAL vs KACC Dream11 prediction: MAL vs KACC Dream11 team: MAL squad

Pradeep Bhardwaj, Abdur Sudais, Yarjan Mohammadi, Momin Khan, Gurdev Singh, Saad Mohammad, Tarequllah Arab, Zaker Taqawi, Qaiser Munir, Rajan Sharma, Hassan Zaigham, Hammad Rafiq, Sanaullah Habibzai, Saqlain Karamat, Nikhil Mathur, Muhammad Asif, Bilal Zaigham, Sunny Sharma and Harris Aziz.

Also Read: AF Vs ACC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

MAL vs KACC Dream11 prediction: MAL vs KACC Dream11 team: KACC squad

Arifullah Khawari, Amir Zada, Ayaz Hussain, Farhad Zamani, Zia Rahman, Bin Yamin, Ehsan Ullah Khan, Rama Reddy, Muhammad Tarar, Yawar Saeed, Narasimha Nannur, Mohammad Wakas, Shahbaz Ishaq, Sher Rahman, Nasirali Kovvuru and MohsinUllah Safi.

Also read: ECS T10 Malmo KACC Vs AF Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

MAL vs KACC Dream11 top picks

S Karamat

H Rafiq

S Rahman

H Zaigham

MAL vs KACC Dream11 prediction: MAL vs KACC probable playing XI

MAL vs KACC Dream11 prediction: MAL vs KACC probable playing XI: MAL

Bilal Zaigham, Yarjan Mohammadi, Hammad Rafiq, Saqlain Karamat, Qaiser Munir, Sunny Sharma, Nikhil Mathur, Rajan Sharma, Abdur Sudais, Pradeep Bhardwaj, Hassan Zaigham.

MAL vs KACC Dream11 prediction: MAL vs KACC probable playing XI: KACC

Sher Rahman, Nasirali Kovuru, Muhammad Ayaz Hussain, Ehsan Ullah Khan, Muhammad Tarar, MohsinUllah Safi, Rama Mohan Reddy, Shahbaz Ishaq, Farhad Zamani, Zia Rahman, Mohammad Wakas

MAL vs KACC Dream11 team

MAL vs KACC Dream11 prediction

As per our MAL vs KACC Dream11 prediction, MAL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MAL vs KACC Dream11 prediction, MAL vs KACC Dream11 top picks and MAL vs KACC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MAL vs KACC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: FANCODE)