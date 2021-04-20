MAL Vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Nepal Trinations Cup 2021 Match Preview

Match 5 the ongoing Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series tournament will see Malaysia take on the Netherlands at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The NEP vs MAL match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM IST on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Here is our MAL vs NED Dream11 prediction, MAL vs NED Dream11 team and MAL vs NED player record information.

MAL vs NED match preview

Malaysia will be under immense pressure to win their remaining two fixtures and stand a chance of making it to the finals of the tri-nation tournament. But for that, they will not only have to win by a big margin but also hope for other results in their favour. They were beaten by host Nepal and Netherlands by 9 wickets and 15 runs respectively in their first two fixtures.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have two wins and one loss in the tournament. They beat Malaysia by 15 runs, but lost to Nepal by 9 wickets. However, they beat Nepal in Tuesday's game by 3 wickets. This tournament is an ideal preparation or all three teams ahead of qualifiers for the T20 World Cup in India this year.

The tournament will be played in a double round-robin format. Each of the three teams will get four matches in the league stage and the top two will make the finals. In total, seven T20I matches will be played, directly influencing global T20I rankings.

MAL vs NED weather report

There will be cloud cover during the match but with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 42% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, teams will get a chance to play full quota of overs.

MAL vs NED pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

MAL vs NED player record

Max O'Dowd is currently the leading run-getter for the Netherlands in the tournament and the team will be hoping for him to carry on his good form with the bat in the upcoming match versus Malaysia. For Malaysia, Virandeep Singh has looked well with the bat in the tournament and he will be expected to score runs in the upcoming fixture as per the MAL vs NED player record stats.

MAL vs NED points table

Teams Played Win Loss Tied Points Nepal 2 2 0 0 4 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 Malaysia 2 0 2 0 0

MAL vs NED Dream11 team

MAL vs NED Dream11 prediction

As per our MAL vs NED Dream11 prediction, NED will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MAL vs NED player record and as a result, the MAL vs NED best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAL vs NED Dream11 team and MAL vs NED Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

